Meet the Zombieverse cast from Korea, including Kim (Dex) Jin-young and Hong Seong-woo. Ten participants fight bloody zombies in the new Netflix survival series. It shows two Singles Inferno stars’ screen comeback…

Netflix has brought out an unscripted show based in Korea. Fans may recognize some of the reality TV stars taking part, which showcases a formidable lineup of Korea’s most sought-after variety show stars. They are all thrown into a zombie-esque ‘real-life’ apocalypse. Let’s meet the brave Zombieverse cast.

Zombieverse cast

Lee Si-young

Job: Actress

Partner: Cho Seong-hyun

Instagram: @leesinyoung38

Lee Si-young is best known for starring in the series, Sweet Home. She is a mother to Jo Jung-yoon, who she shares with her husband, Cho. They have been married since 2017.

The actress and former amateur boxer is 41 years old and hails from Heungdeok-gu, Cheongju-si, South Korea. Lee made her acting debut in 2008 in an appearance on Urban Legends Deja Vu, followed by The Kingdom of The Winds.

Ro Hong-chul

Job: Entertainer

Partner: Single

Instagram: @rohungchul

Ro Hung-chul is the co-host of the variety show Talents for Sale. The 44-year-old from Seoul, where the show is filmed, previously appeared on the television programs Infinite Challenge and I Live Alone.

He had a cameo in the popular music video Gangnam Style which featured his trademark pelvic thrusting jeojil dance. But his television debut came on Mnet in early 2004 when he hosted the cable TV show Dr. No’s Pleasure Street.

Park Na-rae

Job: Comedian

Partner: Single

Instagram: @wooju1025

Park Na-rae, 37, is a South Korean comedian who stars on the Zombieverse cast. She is signed to JDB Entertainment. In 2006, Park made her debut on Gag Concert as a comedian after auditioning for the 21st class of comedians.

In 2018, Park published a book titled Welcome to Narae Bar. In the same year, she was voted as the runner-up for the Comedian Of The Year Award, before releasing a Netflix stand-up special called Park Na-rae: Glamour Warning in 2019.

DinDin

Job: Rapper

Partner: Single

Instagram: @dindinem

Lim Cheol, better known by his stage name DinDin, is a South Korean rapper, producer, television personality and radio personality. He made his debut in the entertainment world in 2013 when he appeared on Show Me The Money 2.

Signed to record label Sobius, the 31-year-old from Seoul has had appearances on various reality programs, including Dunia: Into a New World in 2018 and Yo~! Welcome to Korea! in 2019, as well as 2 Days & 1 Night season 4.

Tsuki

Job: Dancer, singer and model

Partner: Single

Instagram: @talways_tari

Fukutomi Tsuki, also known as Tsuki, is best known for being a member of the K-pop group, Billlie. The 20-year-old is a Japanese singer under MYSTIC Story and was a part of the trainee group MYSTIC Rookies.

She joined Billlie in 2021 and is now part of the Zombieverse cast. Tsuki is the main dancer in the K-pop group. She initially trained with entertainment company SM Entertainment and worked as a model for the magazine Popteen.

Yoo Hee-kwan

Job: Baseball player

Partner: Single

Instagram: @yooheekwan

is a South Korean starting pitcher for the Doosan Bears of the KBO League. He bats and throws left-handed. The 37-year-old graduated from Chung-Ang University, where he played college baseball.

Hee-kwan started his career with the Doosan Bears in 2009 and 2010, and played sporadically out of the bullpen. He then served in military duty for 2 years and played in the military’s team, the Sangmu Baseball Team.

Yiombi Jonathan

Job: TV personality

Partner: Single

Instagram: @yjonathanta

Congolese TV personality Yiombi is 23 years old and garnered attention and praise when he revealed he plans on becoming a naturalized Korean citizen in 2022. He is known as a Congolose-Korean YouTuber.

On February 13, 2008, Jonathan fled to South Korea with his mother and brothers. He made an appearance in the KBS docuseries Screening Humanity back in 2013 and began gaining attention from the public.

Yiombi Patricia

Job: TV personality

Partner: Single

Instagram: @ypatricianta

Known as Patricia, she is a 21-year-old Congolese-born TV personality and Youtuber who has settled in South Korea with her family as a refugee. She is the sibling of Jonathan on Zombieverse.

She is believed to be the most popular female Congolese entertainer in South Korea. Patricia starred in HYEMILEEYECHAEPA, a reality show highlighting the life of a group struggling to settle in a remote mountain village.

Kkwachu Hyung (Hong Seong-woo)

Job: Urologist, professor, and YouTuber

Partner: Single

Hong Seong-woo is a 49-year-old urologist. In early 2022, he opened Dr. JMJ (Jomulju) Urology Clinic and a Youtube channel where he is contributing to correcting misconceptions about urology and false myths about sexual function.

After becoming a specialist, he served as an assistant professor of medicine at Dankook University and worked as a specialist for seven years at Yejak Urology Clinic. Now, he is on the Zombieverse cast!

Dex (Kim Jin-young) in Zombieverse

Job: YouTuber and reality TV star

Partner: Single

Instagram: @dex_xeb

Kim Jin-young (Dex) on Zombieverse was in Singles Inferno season 2. “Dex” was a listed cast member. This is Kim Jin-young’s Instagram and YouTube name. He described himself as a shy guy but also fun once you get to know him.

A love triangle formed between Seul-ki, Jin-young, and Jong-woo on the dating show, despite Seul-ki picking Jong-woo in the finale. He “admired Seul-ki’s bravery” for getting into the pool and jokily said that everyone is “into him.”

