Too Hot To Handle is back on Netflix, and the first to enter the show was Dominique. The streaming platform has dropped the first five episodes so far, with the rest coming out on 14th December.

Of course, after 3 seasons, you’d probably have to be living under a rock not to have heard of Too Hot To Handle. That’s why this year, producers came up with a clever plan where contestants thought they were appearing new reality show ‘Wild Love’ hosted by Mario Lopez. That sure didn’t last long.

We’ve been introduced to 10 hot new singles, but let’s take a closer look at Dominique Defoe.

*** TOO HOT TO HANDLE SEASON 4 SPOILERS BELOW ***

Who is Dominique from Too Hot To Handle?

Dominique is a 24-year-old software engineer from Colorado, USA. Speaking to co-star Brittan on her job she said: “I’ll literally be at the bar like, coding!”

She describes herself as “the sexiest nerd you’re ever going to meet.”

However, it seems she may have now left her job. In a recent TikTok she posted titled: “GRWM quitting my job”, Dominique said she was about to quit and her manager was ‘super cool’ about it.

She then went on to explain she was panicking because she didn’t have a job, but wanted to take a chance after going on the reality show.

Dominqiue on Instagram

At the time of writing, Dominique has 6.5k followers on Instagram. However, it’s her TikTok some fans may recognize her from. The star has amassed 139.4k followers on the platform since creating her account in 2020.

Her TikTok page consists of ‘get ready with me’ videos, chatty vlogs where viewers get an insight into her life, and of course the classic lip sync videos!

As well as her personal accounts, Dominique also runs an account @dominiqueselixirs where she posts some of her original writings and quotes. Is there anything she can’t do?

Dominique’s Too Hot To Handle journey so far

Although we’ve only been graced with the first half of the season, we’re no short of drama to watch, that’s for sure!

Like many of the cast, Dominique seemed to have a rocky start on the show when she was caught in a love triangle between Nigel and Kayla.

Kayla decided to end things with Nigel, leaving Dominique coupled with Nigel, although she was (understandably) hesitant to give the model another chance.

Will the couple stand the test of time? We guess we’ll have to keep watching to find out!

