









After the success of the first two seasons, hit show Love Is Blind is back on our screens for season 3. Netflix has dropped the first four episodes and you bet we binged them straight away!

Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this season features 30 contestants all hoping to find someone to say “I do” to at the end. As always, fans are eager to know more about the new contestants, one of them being Zanab Jaffrey.

We delve deeper into who Zanab from Love Is Blind is and look at her journey with fellow contestant Cole so far.

***WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD FOR LOVE IS BLIND SEASON 3***

Who is Zanab from Love Is Blind?

Zanab Jaffrey is a 32-year-old realtor born in the UK and of Pakistani origin. Her family moved to the US when she was in fifth grade and she grew up in Dallas, Texas.

She was pretty active on Instagram before the show, sharing pictures of her many travels and nights out with friends. It definitely looks as though Zanab is living her best life right now!

When asked by Netflix what her biggest pet peeve is, Zanab said: “People who can’t read a room.” We hear you there!

The Love Is Blind star tragically lost both parents at a young age, something she opened up about in the pods with new fiance Cole.

Zanab and Cole

Sharing the same career – they’re both realtors – it’s not surprising the couple hit it off straight away! Cole Barnett, 27, actually hit it off with ballet dancer Colleen early on in the series. However, he then connected with Zanab on a deeper level.

While sharing things close to them, Cole told Zanab he was married briefly when he was younger. He added that had helped him gain a better understanding of what he’s looking for in a partner.

It seems Zanab must have what he’s looking for as Cole got down on one knee and proposed in the pod, leading to the couple meeting face to face, where they shared a kiss.

However, the couple did get into a fight at the end of episode 4, but we’re hoping they’re able to patch things up in the next load of episodes!

Are the couple still together?

Of course, the question on all fans’ minds is: “Are the couple still together?” With a connection like these two have, it appears the fans certainly hope so!

Just like all reality shows, the contestants are under strict rules to keep things under wraps to avoid spoilers. We guess we’re going to have to wait until after the full series airs to answer that one!

The good news is the pair are still following each other on Instagram – but we’ll have to wait to see how the relationship between the couple unfolds on the show.

