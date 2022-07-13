Melanie Rose hailed as 'Mary Poppins of sex rooms' as she approaches 60













How To Build a Sex Room is a brand new show to Netflix in 2022. The eight-episode series has piqued viewers’ interest and many want to know more about the Netflix show’s host Melanie Rose. Melanie is a sex-positive interior designer who loves bringing to life peoples’ fantasy sex rooms.

Twelve rooms are featured in the series and the people taking part are both couples and singletons. Melanie has many years of experience as an interior designer and now is putting her skills to use on the Netflix show. So, let’s find out more about Melanie Rose, her age and whether she has a husband.

Get to know Melanie Rose

Melanie Rose is an interior designer who has landed herself the opportunity of creating sex rooms for people for a living. She spoke of how she ended up in her line of work on the show. A client of hers asked her to create a sex room and she decided that she would bring their idea to life as a designer.

The Netflix show host also said that one misconception that people have about sex rooms is that they’re: “Dirty and disgusting. Because the name has the word ‘sex’ in it and people don’t like to talk about sex.”

As well as being a designer, Melanie is an author. She wrote a book with Michael Scott, Mirror Image, in 2016.

How old is the How To Build a Sex Room host?

Blurred Reality writes that Melanie Rose is 57 years old in 2022.

After 15 years as an interior designer, Melanie began building sex rooms and is now spreading a sex-positive message as she approaches 60.

During How To Build a Sex Room, Melanie is hailed as “an angel” for one of the couples’ marriages.

As an outcome of the show, Melanie Rose said in an interview with E! that hopefully more couples can “openly talk about sex amongst themselves” and that they’ll “be able to express what they would like between the sheets”.

Meet Melanie Rose on Instagram

High-end home and sex room designer Melanie can be found on Instagram with around 11K followers @melanieruthrose.

She writes in her Instagram bio that she’s an animal lover, a Netflix show host and an interior designer.

There’s no sign of a husband on Melanie’s Instagram page, but she can be seen posing alongside her co-star and general contractor, Mike, on the ‘gram.

Blurred Reality writes that Melanie was previously married to a man named Adam Gascoine, “but their marriage ended before 2018”.

Melanie was born and raised in London and has been hailed as the ‘Mary Poppins of sex rooms’.

