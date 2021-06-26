Where are Melinda and Marvin from Too Hot To Handle now? Their Instagrams explored!











Wednesday, June 23rd saw the second series of Too Hot To Handle drop onto Netflix. The dating series is like no other in that the contestants have their prize money deducted should they engage in any kind of sexual activity!

As with all dating shows, the contestants may find love on-screen but it doesn’t mean that it’ll last once Too Hot To Handle has finished airing. So, let’s take a look at where Melinda and Marvin are now.

Screenshot: Too Hot To Handle – Netflix

Too Hot To Handle: Meet Melinda and Marvin

New Yorker Melinda and Paris-born Marvin shacked up together on Too Hot To Handle season 2. However, their relationship was off and on.

Melinda describes herself as the “queen of sass” and is one of 16 childnre.

Along similar lines, Marvin described himself as ‘The French King’ during his Too Hot To Handle introduction video.

Too Hot To Handle: Meet Melinda Berry – Age, Instagram and job!

Melinda and Marvin in 2021

Judging by Melinda and Marvin’s Instagram accounts, the THTH contestants are still as hot as ever!

Siesta Key (Season 4) Trailer | MTV

Neither Marvin or Melinda are displaying any signs of being in relationships, however, they could be keeping their love lives private given that Too Hot To Handle season 2 is currently airing on Netflix.

Marvin has 320k followers on Instagram @marvin.anthony_, while Melinda has over 100k @melinda_melrose.

Marvin comments on Melinda’s IG post!

In the 21st-century, there’s nothing that says ‘we fancy each other’ more than a bit of social media vibing. However, the Melinda-Marvin relationship potential may be a little lacking as it looks like it’s mainly Marvin who’s showing love on the ‘gram.

On June 25th 2021, Marvin wrote a comment on Melinda’s Instagram post reading: “Wooo” complete with a ‘fire’ emoji.

Now, this could certainly mean that Marv has the hots for Melinda, but it unfortunately doesn’t confirm any kind of relationship status!

Marvin also posted to Instagram on June 25th and his co-star Larissa wrote: “A KING” on his post. So, it’s entirely possible that the Too Hot To Handle cast are just very supportive friends.

Melinda did post some heart-eye emojis on Marvin’s post on June 23rd, but only time will tell how their romance pans out on Too Hot To Handle.

Too Hot To Handle: Does Christina have surgery?

WATCH TOO HOT TO HANDLE ON NETFLIX FROM JUNE 23

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK