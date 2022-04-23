Instagram clues hint Micah and Emma's romance was a non-starter on Selling Sunset













When Selling Sunset first launched on Netflix in 2019, the storylines were more focused around selling luxury properties, making millions and bagging promotions. Selling Sunset season 5 dropped on the streaming service on April 22nd, 2022 and it seems that real estate now comes secondary to the cast’s love lives.

Season 5 sees Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause talking babies, Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet are looking for a home, Vanessa Villela has a new boo and Emma Hernan is scrolling through Raya to find herself a man, too. So, let’s find out more about Micah from Selling Sunset season 5…

Selling Sunset: Emma meets Micah

Through Jason Oppenheim, Emma met a client during Selling Sunset season 5 episode 3 named Micah.

During episode 3, Emma describes Micah as “eye candy” and added that she “never flirts with clients, but it’s hard not to flirt with Micah“.

The two ended up mixing business with pleasure on the show and their final scene saw them cosying up in a hot tub.

Selling Sunset: Season 5. Pictured: Emma Hernan in episode 5 of Selling Sunset: Season 5. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022

Who is Micah McDonald?

Selling sunset’s Micah is a businessman and real estate developer who hails from Texas.

He has a mezcal business and is super into fitness.

Speaking of the house he built in Beverly Hills, Micah said it was nothing like how he grew up and that he’s one of eight children.

During the show, Micah took Emma to his mezcal bar for a date and she described him as “attractive, successful and confident“.

Micah and Emma don’t follow each other on Instagram

While Micah and Emma vibed on their family values, their business mindsets and their love of talking about empanadas and mezcal, they don’t follow each other on Instagram now.

Micah can be found on Instagram @iam_micah with over 3K followers. He writes in his IG bio that he’s “a serial entrepreneur“.

Emma has a whopping 1.5M followers on IG @emmahernan.

Despite the two looking like they got on like a house on fire, they don’t follow each other on IG and there’s no trace of one another on their pages.

