Micah and Paul discussed living arrangements in Love Is Blind episode 7, which ended with the former insisting to split their time in Arizona.

WARNING: LOVE IS BLIND SEASON 4 SPOILERS

Episode 6 kicks off in Mexico as the couples leave their first getaway and return to Love Is Blind’s Seattle location. As the pairs return to reality and meet their partners’ friends and family, it’s a real test of love.

Micah Lussier introduces Paul Peden to her friends, but her protective bestie Shelby ultimately gives him a thumbs down after a heated moment that saw Paul admit that he “didn’t care” what she thought of him, which raised a massive concern for Micah. The engaged love birds also discussed living arrangements at his Seattle bachelor pad, which also scored a thumbs down from Micah.

After a quick tour, the marketing professional concluded she would change just about everything in his humble apartment – it was interesting to find a knife on every table.

However, a makeover wasn’t the entire issue; it was the location – and they weren’t the only couple with this obstacle.

Micah splits time in Arizona despite Love Is Blind’s Seattle casting

During episode 7, Paul asked the big question of whether Micah pictured herself living with him in his small Seattle apartment and the answer was no.

If they were to live in the city long-term, Micah said, she would require an office space (because she works remotely) and two bedrooms. Given that she also had her own Seattle apartment and her home in Arizona, she proposed “getting rid of this [Paul’s] place.” Cue the tense music.

We need to backtrack – she splits her time in Arizona? According to Google Maps, it is over 1400 miles away from Seattle and 24 hours by car. How is this marriage going to work?

If Paul is committed to the marriage, he will also have to split his time though that sounds like a lot of traveling – and a lot of money. The good news is, they’ll be racking up the air miles. That being said, Paul admitted the topic was a “real stress” and never solved the issue on-screen.

Micah’s Arizona revelation was a huge shock to fans since the Netflix show introduced the cast members as Seattle residents only. It only makes sense to scout from the same city as relocating would be an added hurdle.

“She said her job is 100 per cent remote, so I really don’t get it,” a Reddit fan said. “I think that’s where her parents live though. I’d assume her sticking to her guns about NEEDING to split her time between two states is more about not wanting to commit and less about anything else.”

While we’ll never know the reason for Micah’s determination to stay in Scottsdale, some viewers suggested that she is a “snowbird”, a term for those to migrate to warmer climates in the winter. Temperatures in Seattle can reportedly drop to under 32F (0C).

Kwame lives in Portland

While Kwame’s living situation isn’t as far as Arizona, his Portland, Oregon home was another compromise for him.

Kwame, a former professional soccer player, agreed to leave behind his Portland apartment for Chelsea but expressed disappointment since he plays soccer there four times a week and is committed to his daily running path. Surely he’d sacrifice it for love?

So why are there cast members outside of this Seattle-based Love Is Blind?

According to audiences, producers faced difficulties recruiting candidates in Seattle only and therefore expanded to the neighboring state of Oregon. The official staff has never confirmed this speculation.