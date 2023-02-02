Miho is a Physical 100 contestant who works as a Korean fitness trainer on the outside. Her success in the fitness industry has seriously paid off, as she won against her opponent during the death match challenge.

The female contestant has proven her strength on Physical 100, the series which began with 100 cast members who are all prepared to take on grueling challenges in exchange for the whopping cash prize.

From pre-quest challenges like hanging off a bar and falling into a pool to quest 1 where each cast member chooses an opponent to fight, Miho is always ready to take on each task on the Netflix show.

Meet Miho on Physical 100

Miho Lee is a Korean Physical 100 contestant. She won against pilates instructor Ko Dayoung on the Netflix series, when the two went head-to-head in a death match, putting her through to quest 2.

She’s clearly an adventurer and has done everything from snorkeling in the deep sea to being a tourist at Disneyland. Most of the time, Miho is training clients but in her free time, she’s an explorer – and even climbs mountains!

Miho often goes climbing, for both fun and to improve her strength, and boasts 39K followers on Instagram. She’s also a fitness model and has received tons of praise for her Physical 100 appearance.

Miho is a Korean fitness trainer

Miho is a personal fitness trainer. She works at Gym Tipi, a fitness center located in the Sinchon area of Seoul, South Korea. The business’ Instagram page even shared some tips on how Miko trained for Physical 100:

Newcom weight machine

Dirax Stairway to Heaven

Incline Treadmill

Beautybuilder Kim Shrust

Free Weight Zone Weightlifting Platform

Private shower booth

The gym claimed that using these facilities at Miho, who works at the gym’s main branch, would increase muscle strength, adding that a “good diet” and improved brain strength contributed to her training.

She’s BFFs with Physical 100 contestants

Miho is besties with fellow Physical 100 cast member Choi Sung-hoon. They posed for a picture together during filming, where she pulls out peace signs, and he simply smiles next to her.

He commented on the Instagram photo with fire emojis, to which she responded with several love hearts. Miho is also close with Dustin Nippert, who she shared a snap with, and often chats with her other co-stars on social media.

