Bling Empire's Don Morris runs 28 companies but says Mimi is the real boss













When Bling Empire first dropped on Netflix, viewers’ eyes were opened to the lavish lifestyles of some of LA’s wealthy residents. On the show, we’ve seen Christine Chui rent out the whole of Rodeo Drive and Kane Lim hire the 69th descendant of the Mencius family to sort out the feng shui of his home.

As if it couldn’t get any more extra than that, enter Mimi Morris! The Netflix series heads over to the Morris estate in Newport Beach during episode 7. Mimi can be seen dusting a chandelier and serving her husband green juice in her first scene on Bling Empire season 2, so let’s find out more about her and husband, Don.

Get to know Bling Empire’s Mimi Morris

Mimi Morris is a 52-year-old former model and social media influencer. She was born in Vietnam.

The Netflix star is a mother and wife and also writes in her IG bio that she’s a philanthropist.

Mimi’s Instagram page shows her living the high life, posing next to supercars, Chanel surfboards, jumping on private jets and donning every designer label going.

Who is Mimi married to?

Mimi Morris has been married to husband, Donald, for 10 years.

The two got together 10 years prior and clearing up any rumours that Mimi was pushing Don into marriage, she said on Bling Empire that she’d already divorced once before, so she wasn’t in a rush to do that again.

Speaking of their marriage, Mimi said that Don kept asking her every day to get married and he finally convinced her to as yes.

Don is 22 years older than Mimi and together they have a seven-year-old son named Skyler.

Don gave some relationship advice on the show after he and Mimi bickered over breakfast in episode 7: “You gotta fight, if you don’t b***h a little bit, it doesn’t work.“

Donald Morris is a big-time businessman

Mimi’s husband is 73 years old and between them, they reportedly have a net worth of $1Bn.

Don said on Bling Empire that he runs 28 different companies in plumbing, fire protection, and more. He added that his company has been making toilets since 1969, adding that they make toilets for prisons.

According to Morris Group International CEO Don, Mimi is real the boss in their house.

