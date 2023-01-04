Lim Min Su was a new addition to the Singles Inferno season 2 cast in episode 6. She and Kim Se Jun entered the dating show and shook up the dynamics for the original cast.

Although a latecomer to the Netflix show, Lim Min Su has settled in well. She described her personality as being like “an iron hand in a velvet glove.”

Lim Min Su is strong-minded and went into the show with the mindset of going after the man she wants if she meets him.

Who is Lim Min Su?

Lim Min Su is a new addition to the Singles Inferno cast on season 2 episode 6.

The newbie is a model and was also a contestant in Miss Korea 2020.

Lim Min Su’s good looks caught all the cast members’ attention, but she also says there’s more to her than just her exterior.

She said that people tend to see her as “someone who laughs a lot and has a soft personality” but she added that “if there’s something she wants to do or something she feels that she should do, she’s extremely proactive.”

Min Su on Singles Inferno

After arriving on the Inferno island in episode 6, Min Su gets to pick someone to go on a date with in episode 7.

Speaking of finding a partner on the show, Lim Min Su said: “I’m quite adamant about my taste in men.”

If she sees someone she wants on Singles Inferno, she’d not going to waste any time in getting to know them – especially as she joined the show late.

Get to know the Netflix star on Instagram

With over 7.7k followers, Lim Min Su can be found on Instagram at @limminsu000.

Judging by her posts, she was born in 1993 which would make her 30 years old in 2023.

Lim Min Su’s IG posts see her drinking coffee, wearing chic outfits, wearing tiaras and also modeling stunning wedding gowns.

She can be seen wearing all kinds of elegant dresses on the ‘gram and appears to be well suited to a big white dress.

Min Su also shares a link to a shop in her Instagram bio where she sells stylish clothes.

