Miracle on Physical 100 is the Korean dancer who quickly became a fan favorite in just two episodes. Many are now “fiercely rooting” for him to walk away with the huge cash prize as he undergoes a series of very tough tasks.

From MMA fighters and weightlifters to athletes and bodybuilders, there’s a whole series of contestants out of the 100 who signed up for Physical 100. Miracle, however, is the only dancer to take part in the competition.

Will it be a Miracle for the star or is it simply his dancing talents that could see him gripping the win? Reality Titbit found out all there is to know about the Korean dancer and had a peek at how much fans love him.

Meet Miracle on Physical 100

Miracle Nelson, 28, made it to the top six on Physical 100 episodes 1 and 2 after admitting he doesn’t like water. He is a dancer from Korea who joined the Netflix competition because he “thought it would be fun.”

The model, dancer, and actor has taken part in several bodybuilding competitions such as IFBB Elite Pro and Natural Olympia. He has an Instagram highlight called ‘Work’ which features several videos of him in the gym.

He won the Champion Trainer Award from INBA Global Korea, but wrote that “winning is not the point.” Physical 100 is not Miracle’s first TV debut as he appeared on Dance With Peter at the age of 21.

Miracle’s career as a Korean dancer

He is called MIRACLE on stage and has been a dance and fitness coach at Krump Studio since 2012. The dancer studied at National Open University and wishes to inspire the world with his moves, which started out as a hobby.

Miracle danced in singer Park Su-bin’s music videos in November 2020, as well as for South Korean boy band OnlyOneOf during the same year. The Physical 100 cast member works with SunJay Entertainment.

He is very active on TikTok, where he has accumulated over 5,700 followers and aims to reach 10,000. Miracle has over 13,000 subscribers on his popular YouTube page, full of bodybuilding tips and even some dancing!

Netflix fans hope Miracle wins

In just days after Physical 100 hit Netflix, Miracle quickly became a fan favorite. Many social media users have taken to Twitter to share their hopes for the dancer to reach the final and win the cash prize.

One viewer wrote: “Rooting fiercely for Miracle, Bit-yeo-ul, and all the women here. Amazing stuff #Physical100.”

Another penned: “Miracle Dancer made top 6, proud of him, even if he might be a token lol.”

“I was hoping he didn’t fall but yes I want him to win this next quest,” penned a Twitter user.

