My Unorthodox Life fans learned that Miriam Haart is the genius of Julia’s brood as she is a Stanford graduate who also became the “youngest” teacher at the university.

The Netflix show has been much talked about on the internet since its second season was released on December 2. Most of season one’s cast members return for the second time. Alongside Julia, all of her four kids feature in the second installment.

Among four of Julia’s children, Mirian is the second youngest. At 22, she is smarter than most kids her age. Her other siblings are Batsheva, 28, Shlomo, 27, and the youngest Aron, 15.

Miriam Haart is a Stanford graduate

Miriam’s Linkedin reveals that she graduated from Stanford University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science in 2022.

Before getting to the prestigious institution, the 22-year-old graduated from Maayanot High School in 2016. She also studied Computer Science at Make School from 2016 to 2018.

While Miriam’s educational achievements are massive, her work accomplishments are even bigger.

My Unorthodox Life star is also Stanford’s “youngest” teacher

On her personal website, Miriam writes that at just 19 she became the “youngest” teacher at Stanford University.

She is the co-teacher in the CS11: How to Make Virtual Reality class at Stanford University’s School of Engineering.

She joined the position in 2019 and has been teaching for four years now.

She has also been a CoLabFellow at IDEO since 2019.

Miriam’s long list of achievements includes being the co-founder Queer Chart, “a safe space for queer women, nonbinary, and femme folks to form meaningful connections.”

She also hosts the Faking It podcast.

Miriam was dating Nathalie Ulander on My Unorthodox Life season 2

We see Nathalie Ulander and Miriam being in love with each other in season 2. The Swedish tennis player was living at Miriam’s mom’s house and was even working for her.

The young couple even discussed marriage so Nathalie could get her green card. However, since the wrap of season 2, the couple has gone their separate ways.

Back in March this year, Nathalie and Miriam posted a romantic video on TikTok, celebrating one year of togetherness. However, the couple broke up soon after.

