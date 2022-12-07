Miriam Haart, best known for starring on Netflix’s My Unorthodox Life as Julia’s daughter, is being asked questions on her age and height as she shares her personal and professional insights on-screen.

Her former relationship with Swedish tennis player Nathalie Ulander plays out on season 2, who she considers marrying so she can get a green visa, as well as revealing she’s financially dependent.

Viewers are now asking about Miriam’s age, as well as how tall she is. How old is she compared to her ex-girlfriend Nathalie? Reality Titbit has all the details on her birth date and how much she’s achieved at her young age.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for BlogHer

Miriam Haart: Age and height

Miriam was born on January 25, 2000, making her 22 at the time of writing. When she reached double twos, Nathalie wished her My Unorthodox Life co-star a happy birthday on Instagram and called the Netflix star her “best friend.”

She is the second youngest of Julia’s children and the youngest daughter, and is a sibling to Batsheva, 29, eldest brother Shlomo, 27, and Aron, 15. At 19, Miriam became the youngest teacher at Stanford University.

Miriam is due to turn 23 in January 2023. She revealed on social media that, when she was younger, she didn’t like wearing her hair down, but added in a post: “Now, I wear my hair down with confidence and I love it.”

My Unorthodox Life star considers marriage

Miriam considered getting married to former girlfriend Nathalie Ulander so that she can get a green visa. This shocked My Unorthodox Life viewers due to their short relationship. Nathalie is 23 years old, her IFT Tennis bio reads.

She revealed on the show that she had originally gone on a dating app for some fun, but actually ended up finding love with the star. The two are no longer together, as confirmed by Nathalie who recently referred to Miriam as her ex.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “Miriam!!!! Listen to your momma!! Enjoy your 20s. Don’t get married.”

Some thought there was a large age gap between Miriam and Nathalie, but there is less than a year between them. Nathalie celebrates her birthday on November 30, and turned 23 in late 2021.

Miriam says she’s ‘financially independent’

By 22 years old, Miriam has achieved a lot. From starring on My Unorthodox Life to teaching a class on Virtual Reality at Stanford University – where she graduated from – and works as an engineer, innovator and speaker.

She claimed on the Netflix show that she is “financially independent.” Miriam has built numerous iOS compatible apps, some of which she’s won awards for. She is also the co-founder of Eazitt, a consumer-goods app in South Africa.

Miriam currently develops NFTs, some of which have raised funds to support pro-choice movements, and is the host of Faking It, a podcast centered around female empowerment. She served as a project manager at tech company Yewno.

Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for BlogHer

