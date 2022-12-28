The Circle is back on Netflix for season 5, and this time, all the contestants are single, including Xanthi Perdikomatis.

With more catfishing, more drama and definitely more flirting, the new set of contestants will be competing to earn the ultimate prize of top influencer. So far, we’ve been graced with the first four episodes, with the next batch dropping on January 4.

We take a closer look into Xanthi, and her time on the show so far.

**WARNING THE CIRCLE SPOILERS AHEAD**

Who is Xanthi Perdikomatis?

Xanthi Perdikomatis is a 25-year-old model from Massechutes. She has been modeling her whole life and loves the camera, which is probably a good thing, coming onto a show where the cameras are on you 24/7.

Speaking about her Greek family, Xanthi described them as the epitome of ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding.’

Xanthi is going into The Circle as herself but with a twist. Instead of telling contestants her real occupation, she’s telling players she’s a preschool teacher instead of a model, as “models don’t do well on this show.”

Xanthi’s time on The Circle

Xanthi didn’t have the easiest ride at the start of the show when co-player Chaz said he would block her if he was an influencer, as their paths didn’t cross.

Unfortunately for Xanthi, Chaz did become the influencer making her time in the game short, ending at the start of episode 2. Or so she thought.

Of course, like any series of The Circle, Xanthi was able to go and visit another player, who was first to be blocked, Brett. The two discussed Xanthi’s real career and agreed she would have been judged more if she told the truth.

The two thought they were both leaving, however, have been given a second chance. The pair have now teamed up to play as Dog Trainer, Jennifer.

Xanthi on Instagram

As a model, Xanthi is already popular on Instagram, and at the time of writing has 36.5k followers.

The model posts her modeling content and gives her followers an insight into her many travels.

Although the series has just started, Xanthi already seems to have some blue ticks in her comments, including season 3 contestant Daniel Cusimano, who commented: “I’m supposed to like men, but Xanthi got me feeling SOME TYPE OF WAY”.

WATCH THE CIRCLE ON NETFLIX NOW

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know