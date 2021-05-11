Netflix: Who is the Money, Explained narrator? Docuseries features Tiffany Haddish and Jane Lynch!











Money, Explained is a brand new docuseries to Netflix in May 2021. Many who watch the series may wonder who the narrator is. So, let’s find out more about Money, Explained and who those recognisable voices are behind the series.

May 2021 brings many new shows, and seasons of our favourite shows, to Netflix including Jupiter’s Legacy, Below Deck and Motherland. Bringing some facts worth knowing to the table this Spring, Netflix also gives us Money, Explained.

Screenshot: Money Explained Netflix narrator – Netflix

What is Money, Explained?

Money, Explained is a five-part documentary series that takes a look at people’s relationship with money in the modern day and how best to navigate our finances as the word of commerce gets ever-more complicated.

From ‘get rich quick’ schemes, to credit cards, student loans, gambling and retirement, many aspects of finance in the 21st century are covered in the Netflix show.

Dropping onto the streaming service on May 11th, Money, Explained takes a look at how people are often exploited when it comes to their money and how to avoid certain minefields.

Netflix: Get to know Pet Stars’ Colleen Wilson and Dalmation Charlie

Netflix: Meet the Money, Explained narrator

Money, Explained isn’t just narrated by one person. Each episode is narrated by someone different. The voice-over actors are famous actors that viewers will likely recognise.

Tiffany Haddish narrates episode 1 – Get Rich Quick

Jane Lynch narrates episode 2 – Credit Cards

Edie Falco narrates episode 3 – Student Loan

Bobby Cannavale narrates episode 4 – Gambling

Marcia Gay Harden narrates episode 5 – Retirement

Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star Series 3 | Trailer - BBC

Money, Explained cast explored

The Money, Explained cast consists of actors and comedians who have appeared in many TV and film roles.

Actress, comedian and author Jane Lynch is best known for playing Sue Sylvester in Glee. Edie Falco played Carmela Soprano in The Sopranos. Marcia Gay Harden is an actress who appeared in Flubber.

While actor of stage, TV and film, Bobby Cannavale appeared in Will & Grace, Boardwalk Empire and Vinyl.

The Circle US: Who is the winner of season 2? Finale episode explored!

WATCH MONEY, EXPLAINED ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK