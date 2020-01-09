University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Cheer is a brand new sports docuseries landing on Netflix this January which takes an insider look into the brutal world of competitive cheerleading.

From eye-wincing injuries to broken dreams, it has all the drama that the best sports documentaries have to offer, as we follow the Navarro College Cheer squad on their journey to the National Championships. They’ve already won it before, but will this squad – which includes cheer superstar, Gabi Butler – have what it takes to do it again?

Navarro Head Coach Monica is the ringleader of the whole operation.

So, who is Monica? Here’s everything you need to know about the cheer coach, from career beginnings to family and Instagram.

Who is Coach Monica?

Monica Aldama is the Head Coach of the cheerleading squad at Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas. The small town is just south of the capital, Dallas.

Monica grew up in Corsicana, which is where she met her high school sweetheart and husband-to-be, Chris.

Together, Monica and Chris have two children called Ally and Austin.

Monica’s change of heart

Becoming a cheerleading coach wasn’t always in Monica Aldama’s plans, as we learn in the series.

Initially, Monica pictured herself as a CEO on Wall Street, running a mega successful business.

After Monica graduated from Corsicana High School, she went to the University of Texas at Austin and earned a BBA in Finance. Then Monica went to UT Tyler and earned her MBA. But having a family got in the way of her career plans, and so things changed for the Aldama family.

Monica and Chris wanted to raise their children in Corsicana, so they could be close to their families. So, Monica looked for work in their small Texas hometown, which is when she returned to the cheerleading game!

Navarro College Cheer: Monica’s success

In the twenty-four years that Monica has been coaching at Navarro College, she has turned their cheer squad into a force to be reckoned with.

Monica has brought the team fourteen National Cheer Association (NCA) Junior College Division National Championships and five Grand National Titles in competition at Daytona Beach, Florida.

Under her guidance Navarro College also holds the record for the highest score in history at NCA College Nationals.

Monica was inducted into the Navarro College Athletic Hall of Fame on September 30th, 2019.

Follow Monica on Instagram

To keep up to date with the latest on Monica, be sure to check her out on Instagram.

Already Monica has quite the following, of over 11,200.

Check out Monica @monicaaldama.

