Mónica Naranjo juggles Love Never Lies and releasing her eighth album in 2022











Mónica Naranjo is back in her hosting role on Love Never Lies for a second season in 2022. She guides the couples on their journey on the Netflix show as their relationships are put to the ultimate test. An eye-scanning lie detector test determines the cast’s honesty.

If they’re found to be lying by the detector, they lose money during the show, and also their partner’s trust. There’s a cash prize up for grabs during the series, but to make it to the end, the cast has to make it through many challenges. So, let’s get to know the presenter of Love Never Lies, Monica.

Meet Mónica Naranjo

Gliding onto the set of Love Never Lies looking like a supermodel is the Netflix show’s host, Mónica Naranjo.

She’s a 48-year-old presenter who hails from Figueres, Catalonia, Spain.

Mónica has hosted multiple TV shows, and she’s also drawn upon her singing talents to judge on talent shows, too.

She’s been married twice and has a son named Aitor Tarruella.

Love Never Lies host is a singer

As well as having hosting skills under her belt, Love Never Lies presenter Mónica is a singer.

She is no stranger to being in the spotlight as she has been singing since she was a child. She recorded her first album in 1994 and is still making music today.

Mónica released an album in 2022, Mimétika, which is her eighth studio album.

Her songs include Sobreviviré, Oyeme, Grande, Ahora Ahora, and more.

Is Mónica on Instagram?

Yes! Mónica can be found on Instagram with 970K followers @monicanaranjo.

She often takes to Instagram to share stunning snaps of herself in colorful outfits, promoting her latest album, her Netflix shows, and her partnerships with brands such as Samsung.

Mónica has over 1.4 million listeners on Spotify, 515K subscribers on YouTube, and almost 840K followers on Twitter.

