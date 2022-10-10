









As 12 strangers compete to leave with the $1M prize on Netflix’s The Mole, the original 2001 show which has now returned to screens 21 years later, there’s one person who is actually a ‘mole’… Who is it?

Viewers already have their theories on the potential imposter, but the overall team has to figure out who the dark horse is among them. Some are total team players, but The Mole is purely there for their own benefit.

Think The Circle, where the cast members can’t fully trust anyone, but where the team have to work together on challenges, such as the puzzling jailbreak game which ends in a nail-biting finish. Let’s look at The Mole theories.

The Mole. (L to R) Casey Lary, Avori Henderson, Jacob Hacker, Pranav Patel, Will Richardson, Dom Gabriel in episode 101 of The Mole. Cr. Julian Panetta/Netflix © 2022

The Mole theories point to Joi

Within five episodes being released of The Mole, viewers are convinced that Joi Schweitzer is the imposter. Although the identity of The Mole has not yet been revealed, the majority are pointing fingers at the contestant.

One fan wrote: Joi is #themole I am 98% confident in this. Oceans razor: the simplest answer is usually the best one. All the signs are there guys even if it’s so obvious.”

Another guessed: “Joi thinks she’s smart. Pretends to be nervous for the elimination while simultaneously loosing them the money.. but looking like she’s scared to leave knowing she can’t leave because she’s the mole. Simple #TheMole.”

However, some think Joi is being “too obvious” as the mole and that there could be a twist involved. If The Mole wins over their fellow contestants successfully, then the prize money will go down in value.

Other names in the guessing mix involve Casey, after she didn’t see anything in the seaplane even though she passed right by the dinghy, as well as contestants Kesi, Jacob and Greg.

What does The Mole do?

The Mole is an imposter who tries to successfully convince their fellow cast members that they are not a ‘mole’. While the 12 contestants must solve challenges in order to add money to a pot, one is secretly tasked with sabotaging wins.

Producers have ordered them to be The Mole, but they must not get caught by the other competitors. But if the whole team completes a challenge, despite an imposter trying to sabotage them, they can win money out of the prize pot.

One of Joi’s decisions cost her team $25K, which she gave away to save herself, admitting that she is “greedy” and wants to stay in the competition. This is one of the main clues which convinced viewers she is The Mole.

The Mole 2022 on Netflix: Episode guide

The Mole first batch of episodes on Friday, October 7, 2022. Fresh batches of episodes will now air once a week on Fridays at 3AM ET / 12AM PT. The next three new episodes will be added to Netflix on Friday, October 14th.

Overall, the new reality TV show will release episodes on the following dates:

Episodes 6-8: October 14

Episodes 9-10 (Finale): October 21

WATCH THE MOLE ON NETFLIX NOW

