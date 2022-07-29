











Shania Twain and Mutt Lange were a successful power couple, becoming multimillionaires together with her Come On Over 1997 album – which he produced at the time. But they split in 2008 after Mutt reportedly had an affair.

Country singer Shania has hit up Netflix with her documentary Not Just A Girl, detailing the events of her romantic history with Robert John “Mutt” Lange. As a result, many wonder how much he is worth following their split.

The truth is, the former couple totally Rocked This Country before their sudden break-up. Mutt helped her launch the best-selling country music album, the best-selling studio album by a female act, and best-selling album of the 1990s.

Photo by Gareth Davies/Getty Images

Shania and Mutt made music history

Shania Twain and Mutt Lange were married for 14 years, and it wasn’t just a romantic relationship but also a professional partnership, too. Together, they wrote and produced Shania’s best-selling album Come On Over.

Their hard work spent writing and producing songs on the album together garnered more than 40 million copies worldwide, while it became the ninth all-time best-selling album in the United States and worldwide.

It all started when he heard Shania’s songs from her debut album in the early 1990s. Offering to produce her next album, their combined talent led to her first single Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under? from her 1995 album.

Co-written with Mutt Lange, who she was married to at the time, it became one of Shania’s first hit singles in the States. Other tracks Don’t Be Stupid (You Know I Love You) and No One Needs To Know joined their top ten list!

Mutt Lange’s net worth

Mutt, 73, is now worth a whopping $225 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth. And it’s not just his work with Shania that became a huge success. He produced albums for many artists including AC/DC, Maroon 5, and Nickelback.

Other notable artists on Mutt’s resume includes The Boomtown Rats, Graham Parker and the Rumour, Outlaws, Foreigner, The Cars, Bryan Adams, Billy Ocean, Savoy Brown, and The Corrs.

Now living a private life in Switzerland, the producer previously wrote the song for Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, which holds the record for the longest consecutive #1 UK chart single with 16 consecutive weeks at the top of the charts.

DAVID LANGER MD: Age, Twitter and family of Lenox Hill doctor explored

Their relationship timeline

After hearing Shania Twain’s music, Mutt got in touch with her and they spent many hours on the phone. They finally met six months after the initial contact and were married on December 28th, 1993.

Lange is a teetotaller and, as a result, they had non-alcoholic champagne at their wedding. Lange had the song Everything I Do) I Do It for You performed as a sign of his dedication to Twain.

In August 2001, their son Eja was born. Then in May 2008, a spokesman for Mutt’s employer announced he and Shania were separating, after he allegedly had an affair with Shania’s best friend, Marie-Anne Thiébaud, as per E! News.

Mutt reportedly got into a relationship with Marie-Anne, before he and Shania got divorced in June 2010. Then on New Year’s Day 2011, Shania married Frédéric Thiébaud, the former husband of Marie-Anne.

WATCH NOT JUST A GIRL ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK