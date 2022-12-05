My Unorthodox Life season 2 has just dropped on Netflix after months of waiting and fans couldn’t be more thrilled. A lot has changed in the cast’s lives since season 1 so the new season definitely won’t be short of drama!

Fans are given an insight into the life of Julia Haart and her daughters, whose lives are all in quite different places to when we saw them last on season 1, so there’s a lot to catch up on!

We know there’s a lot of drama but exactly how many episodes are there in My Unorthodox Life season 2?

*** MY UNORTHODOX LIFE SEASON 2 SPOILERS BELOW ***

How many episodes are in My Unorthodox Life season 2?

Netflix dropped all the episodes of My Unorthodox Life season 2 in one go so fans can binge until their heart’s content. But how many episodes are there exactly?

Season 2 has nine episodes, just like season 1, with each episode lasting around 35 to 45 minutes.

That’s about six hours of My Unorthodox Life for fans to binge!

Fans loving the drama in season 2

Season 2 of My Unorthodox Life has been a roller coaster for the cast, and for fans too!

From Julia’s shocking divorce with Silvio to Robert and Ra’ed’s engagement, whether it’s happy tears or sad tears, viewers are going to need to have a box of tissues at hand for this one!

One fan tweeted: “I’ve cried during every episode of My Unorthodox Life season 2 so far.”

Other fans are living for all the drama too:

My Unorthodox Life timelines explored

Fans who have already binged all nine episodes of the show may already be wondering whether the show has been renewed for season 3.

At the time of publication, Netflix hasn’t confirmed whether the series will be renewed for a third season.

Season 1 of My Unorthodox Life premiered on July 14, 2021, while season 2 premiered on December 2, 2022. So, if the show was renewed and the same pattern was followed, fans could probably expect season 3 in late 2023 or early 2024.

We guess we’ll just have to wait and see! (And keep our fingers crossed!)

