Nathalie Ulander is introduced as Miriam’s girlfriend on My Unorthodox Life season 2. Although the series has just come out, they started dating in July 2021 and now fans are wondering exactly who Nathalie is.

Miriam, known as one of Julia Haart’s daughters, took to a dating app when she unexpectedly found love in the Swedish tennis player. It wasn’t long before their relationship went Instagram-official over a year ago.

So, who is Nathalie and are her and Miriam still together? The two are seriously loved-up on My Unorthodox Life season 2, so let’s find out how they’re doing since Netflix wrapped up filming for the series.

Meet Nathalie Ulander

Nathalie is a Swedish tennis player who dated Miriam Haart. During My Unorthodox Life, it was revealed that Nathalie may have to return to Sweden, so the couple even considered getting married to help her get a green card.

With her student visa expired, Nathalie took up a job at Julia and Miriam’s new start-up, Haartsphere. Her main goal is to get a working visa to avoid deportation, after moving to the USA to attend Tarleton State University in Texas.

She graduated from Stockholm Idrottsgymnasium, before playing tennis in Texas from 2018 to 2020, as per her player bio. Nathalie left Texas for Manhattan, New York, and has shared pictures of her graduation from Queens College.

My Unorthodox Life: Nathalie’s age

Nathalie is 23 years old, her IFT Tennis bio reads. Miriam was born on January 25, 2000, making her 22 at the time of writing. When she reached double twos, Nathalie wished her My Unorthodox Life co-star a happy birthday.

Since she was a teenager, the Netflix star has spanned a 10-year career as a high-performance athlete, competing internationally. She plays for Queens College of New York on the NCAA DII Women’s Tennis team.

She was also captain of QC Women’s Tennis Team. During her time at Queens College, she secured a double major in honors international business and economics and finance and business, as per her LinkedIn page.

Are Nathalie and Miriam still together?

No, Nathalie and Miriam are no longer a couple. The tennis player referred to Miriam as her “ex-girlfriend” in a TikTok video, with her last post with just them two in January 2022, when she referred to her as her “best friend.”

On July 28, 2021, Miriam took to Instagram to share that she was officially in a relationship with Nathalie. “Secret’s out, and so am I ❤️,” she wrote in the post. Following the post, they shared regular photos together.

Miriam has not made any public announcements that she and Nathalie have broken up. Despite their split, Miriam’s sister Batsheva Haart often comments on Nathalie’s Instagram posts, such as her recent video on work visas.

