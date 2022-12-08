My Unorthodox Life‘s second season starring Julia Haart and her family is up on Netflix, and fans are already wondering about season 3.

The second installment of the hit Netflix show has nine episodes. It chronicles the lives of Julia and three of her four children – Batsheva, Miriam, and Shlomo. Moreover, there are other cast members whose storylines make the show even more entertaining.

While the first season followed Julia’s life as the CEO of Elite World Group, the second chronicles her shock firing from the top position amid her divorce from her husband, Silvio Scaglia.

Image via Netflix | YouTube

Netflix is yet to announce My Unorthodox Life season 3

While fans who have binged My Unorthodox Life‘s second season are ready for season 3, there’s no official announcement about a renewal just yet.

Season 2 came out with its nine episodes on December 2. As it’s only been a week since its release, there has been no confirmation about a third season, at the time of writing.

However, Netflix Life notes that My Unorthodox Life has ranked in the streaming platform’s Top 10 list. The website further notes that Netflix generally announces or cancels the next season of an original series about a month after its release.

But, fans must note that in some cases, Netflix could take up to three or even six months to announce renewal or cancellation.

Image via Netflix | YouTube

What might happen in the show’s next season if it’s renewed?

While season 2 saw Julia’s shocking divorce from her husband Silvio, if there’s a season 3 of My Unorthodox Life, it should chronicle her new single life in New York City.

We could also see how she deals with being fired as EWG’s CEO. We expect the fashion designer to be making some big career moves after losing her job.

Viewers may also see Batsheva navigating her new single life following her divorce from her husband,

Ben. Robert and Ra’ed’s relationship, on the other hand, went to the next level, with season 2 ending with their engagement. Season 3, if there is one, could chronicle the preparation for their nuptials and possible wedding.

My Unorthodox Life season 1 and 2 is a true story

Fans often ponder whether a reality show is scripted or a true story. It helps them understand how emotionally invested they should be in the developments.

As for the Julia Haart starrer, it certainly is a true story.

Andy Cohen described the show as “unscripted” on an episode of Watch What Happens Live in 2022. The storylines featured on the show are indeed true.

Julia and Silvio really have divorced, and her daughter Batsheva and her ex-husband, Ben Weinstein, have also gone their separate ways.

The fashion mogul is no longer the CEO of EWG and has been replaced by Paolo Barbieri.

WATCH MY UNORTHODOX LIFE ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know