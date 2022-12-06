Jasmine Sanders starred in My Unorthodox Life in 2021 and she was also Elite World Group Virtual’s first avatar. Julia Haart used to be the CEO of the company that represented Jasmine.

However, Julia is no longer EWG’s CEO following her split from Silvio Scaglia. The breakdown of her relationship and her new ventures are documented during season 2 of her Netflix series.

Let’s take a look at where Jasmine Sanders is now following My Unorthodox Life…

My Unorthodox Life: Meet Jasmine Sanders

Jasmine Sanders is a model who is signed to Elite World Group.

She was born in Germany and raised in South Carolina. Her EWG bio states that she’s been modeling since her teenage years. Jasmine has represented all kinds of world-renowned brands including Tommy Hilfiger, Fendi, and Bulgari.

Jasmine was EWG Virtual’s first avatar

When Julia Haart worked for EWG, she wanted to go digital with the company. Julia was planning on launching celebrities into the Metaverse by turning them into avatars.

When the My Unorthodox Life star launched the concept, Jasmine was the first avatar created by the brand. Speaking to NBC News in early 2022, Julia said that the “hyper-realistic avatars” can allow clients to “be everywhere at once.”

She said: “Your avatar doesn’t get old, it doesn’t get sick… Jasmine can walk 14 runways in 14 different countries while she’s napping…”

Where is Jasmine now?

Given that Jasmine still has a bio with EWG, we can assume that the agency is still representing her in 2022.

She’s also represented by other agencies across the globe including London’s Storm Model Management. With 5.7M followers on Instagram, Jasmine can be found at @goldenbarbie. Under the same handle, Jasmine is on TikTok and Twitter, too.

She was previously married twice. Most recently, Jasmine was in a relationship with Anthony Rhoades. However, the two called things off in 2022. Judging by Jasmine’s Instagram page, she’s still making jaws drop all over the world with her looks. She attended the Vogue 100 and LaQuan Smith’s Art Basel in Miami on December 3 and had many fans taking to her IG comments section.

Followers wrote: “Gorgeous”

More said: “Just damn,” and “booya” on the photo.

