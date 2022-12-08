My Unorthodox Life season 2 introduces viewers to Robert Brotherton’s boyfriend, Ra’ed Saade. Robert has starred on the show since 2021 and says that he’s the “man behind Julia Haart.”

Season 2 sees all of the cast members in very different places from where they were the first time they filmed the Netflix reality show. Robert gets a full-body transformation and is branching out into Broadway.

My Unorthodox Life star Robert isn’t just making moves in his career, but he’s also showing off a new boyfriend during the show. So, let’s find out more about Ra’ed Saade.

Fans love Robert on My Unorthodox Life

Former Elite World Group COO Robert Brotherton is one of the cast members on My Unorthodox Life.

He’s 35 and first made his reality TV debut in 2021.

Although Julia Haart is the main cast member on the show, fans have taken to Twitter to comment on how much they love Robert. Some even want him to get his own show.

One tweeted: “Robert and his dog Richard are by far the best part of the whole of season 2. I just love him so much.”

Meet Robert from My Unorthodox Life’s boyfriend

At the beginning of My Unorthodox Life season 2, Robert is in an open relationship with Ra’ed Saade.

Like Robert, Ra’ed is 35 years old per Gossip Next Door. He’s Lebanese and attended the same university as Robert – Syracuse University.

Ra’ed writes in his Instagram bio that he works in “corporate by day and vocal performer/entertainer by night.”

His LinkedIn page states that he’s currently working at Fully Bully Sticks LLC.

He currently has over 14k followers on Instagram at @raed.saade. Ra’ed has a further 3k followers on TikTok.

My Unorthodox Life isn’t Ra’ed’s first venture into reality TV as he was a contestant on America’s Got Talent in 2019.

Is Robert Brotherton engaged?

Yes, Robert Brotherton is engaged.

Speaking on the final episode of My Unorthodox Life season 2, Ra’ed heads to Versani to meet with CEO and designer Ara Mansour to buy Robert a ring.

Julia joins Ra’ed as he picks out a ring. Ra’ed said: “It is the time to pick out a ring for the love of my life.”

Twitter users made a point of commenting on how Ra’ed said that he “didn’t have a huge budget” but then said that he’d be happy to spend $20k.

Judging by Ra’ed and Robert’s Instagram pages at the time of writing, they’re still a happily engaged couple in 2022.

