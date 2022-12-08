My Unorthodox Life season 2 featured not one but two Roberts in the cast. Robert Zaffiris joined Robert Brotherton and Julia, Miriam, Batsheva and Shlomo Haart on screen for the show’s second installment.

Season 2 dropped on Netflix on December 2, 2022. While My Unorthodox Life season 1 showed off Julia’s life transformation from living in Monsey in New York State to running a world-renowned modeling agency, life in season 2 is totally different.

Julia is now the former chief executive of Elite World Group (EWG). Zaffiris appears on My Unorthodox Life as he also worked for EWG but it looks as though Robert’s career has changed direction too.

Robert Zaffiris appears as CFO on My Unorthodox Life

My Unorthodox Life viewers are introduced to Robert Zaffiris in season 2 of the show. He works with Julia at Elite World Group, where she is chief executive and Robert is chief financial officer at the time of filming.

Julia can be seen explaining to Robert in season 2 episode 1 that she and Silvio Scaglia are getting divorced.

He asks: “Better business partners?”

Julia replies: “Exactly, we’re amazing business partners.”

Robert Zaffiris and Haartsphere

During My Unorthodox Life season 2 episode 6, Robert is seen sitting in on a meeting for Julia’s tech startup Haartsphere.

She says if the company is to launch, she would be chief executive, Miriam – Julia’s daughter – would be chief technology officer, Robert Brotherton would be chief executive officer, and Robert Zaffiris would be chief financial officer.

When Miriam’s girlfriend, Nathalie Ulander, speaks to Julia about getting a job at Haartspehere, she says she could potentially work under Zaffiris but Robert’s LinkedIn page doesn’t include any information about Haartsphere at the time of writing.

Where is the My Unorthodox Life star now?

Per Robert Zaffiris’ LinkedIn, he currently works at Texture Advisors LLC as a principal consultant. He has held the position since April 2022. Julia was fired from EWG in February 2022, so it looks as though there were many changes for the cast in the early part of the year.

Robert’s LinkedIn page also states he worked at EWG as chief financial officer and before that worked at publisher Harper Collins for more than 30 years.

