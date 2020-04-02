University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

The cooking show which goes wrong is back!

Nailed It! has returned to Netflix for its fourth season to date this spring, welcoming in another batch of contestants to mess up their edible masterpieces in the hopes of winning the $10,000 prize.

As always, Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres are returning as the show’s lead hosts. And while there are all new contestants, there are some familiar faces when it comes to the judging team.

So, without further ado, let’s get to know the season 4 judges of Nailed It!

Meet the Nailed It! season 4 judges

Matt Walsh

Fortune Feimster

Adam Scott

Gabby Douglas

Gemma Stafford

Valerie Gordon

Rachel Fong

Christina Tosi

Get to know the season 4 judges better…

Each episode has a theme and so the Netflix team try to wrangle someone who would be appropriate to judge the week’s bake, for example, Olympic athlete Gabby Douglas is roped in to judge the sports episode (episode 4).

Get to know the guest judges on season 4 better here.

Matt Walsh

Matt is a 55-year-old actor and comedian originally from Chicago, Illinois. He is best known for his work as Mike McLintock in Veep, a role which earned him not one but two Emmy nominations.

Alongside his successful TV career, Matt has also starred in some of Hollywood’s biggest comedy flicks including Ted, The Hangover, and Ghostbusters (2016). Matt has also held smaller roles in the likes of Elf and Step Brothers and taken on serious films such as 2018’s Widows.

Fortune Feimster

Fortune Feimster – whose first name is actually Emily – is a 39-year-old comedian and actress.

You’ll most likely recognise Fortune for her role as Colette on The Mindy Project from 2015 to 2017, but Fortune had a successful comedy career before her acting took off.

Fortune made her debut on Last Comic Standing in 2010 and then was one of the Round Table Co-hosts on Chelsea Lately from 2013 to 2014.

Adam Scott

Any comedy movie fan will instantly recognise Adam Scott from his role as Derek in The Hangover and as Ben Wyatt in Parks and Rec.

But this Hollywood actor has movie he’s not all laughs in more recent roles opposite Reese Witherspoon in TV drama Big Little Lies.

Gabby Douglas

Gabby Douglas has achieved more than many could hope to in their lifetime at the age of just 24.

She has three Olympic gold medals under her belt and is the 2015 World all-around silver medalist. Definitely a good choice to judge the sporting cakes.

And the returning judges…

There are some faces you will definitely recognise if you are a Nailed It! super-fan.

Returning this season are Gemma Stafford and Valerie Gordon. Gemma is a professionally-trained chef & baker originally from Ireland, who runs Bigger Bolder Baking. Valerie is the chef and co-owner of Valerie Confections, which has been open in Los Angeles since 2004.

Also back in the Nailed It! kitchen is YouTube baker Rachel Fong.

Finally, Milk Bar creator – and David Chang’s good pal – Christina Tosi is back on our screens.

