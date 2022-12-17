Singles Inferno fans have drawn resemblances between model Nam Joo-hyuk and one of the contestants on season 2.

Singles Inferno 2 dropped on Netflix on December 13. A brand new cast of singletons ready to find love got acquainted during episode 1 and they wasted no time in getting to know each other.

Nam Joo-hyuk has viewers saying he looks a lot like Singles Inferno star Kim Han Bin. So, let’s find out more about what fans of the Netflix show are saying…

Who is Nam Joo-hyuk?

Nam Joo-hyuk Singles Infernosouth Korean actor and model.

He was born in 1994, making him 28 years old.

Nam Joo-hyuk has appeared in K dramas such as Twenty-Five Twenty-One.

Per IMDb, he originally wanted to have a career in basketball, but later went into modelling and then acting.

With over 18.5m followers, he can be found on Instagram at @skawngur.

Singles Inferno: Kim Han Bin

Singles Inferno fans will have already met Kim Han Bin.

He’s one of the men taking part in season 2 of the South Korean dating show.

The contestants of the show aren’t supposed to reveal their ages and jobs. The Netflix stars are left on an island to make genuine connections with one another. If they find a match, they get to go to a luxury resort rather than the singles “hell island.”

Speaking of Kim Han Bin, his fellow contestants have said he’s a “good cook” and is “good at giving instructions.”

Kim Han Bin can be found on Instagram with over 95k followers at @domestic_seal.

Judging by viewers’ tweets, Kim Han Bin is a fan favourite of season 2 with many saying that he seems “sweet.”

Singles Inferno fans say Nam Joo-hyuk and Kim Han Bin look similar

Since Singles Inferno season 2 dropped on Netflix, many people have taken to social media to compare Kim Han Bin’s looks to Nam Joo-hyuk.

Someone tweeted: “THIS HANBIN GUY FROM SINGLES INFERNO 2 KINDA LOOKS LIKE NAM JOOHYUK OR IS IT JUST ME.”

One fan wrote: “Kim Han Bin from Single’s Inferno looks like Nam Joo-Hyuk.”

Another person tweeted: “Idk if I’m tripping but Hanbin looks like Nam Joo Hyuk from certain angles #SinglesInferno.”

