Nancy Rodriguez from Love Is Blind season 3 found a connection with Bartise











Spoilers: Nancy Rodriguez has officially entered the Love Is Blind pod to meet her match. Season 3 of the Netflix dating show saw her hit it off romantically with Bartise, but what happened next for the pair?

With a wall between them, Nancy got to know Bartise without seeing how he looks in the flesh. With the possibility of an engagement looming above the two, viewers are now eager to find out who she ends up with.

From Nancy’s career background to what really happens between her and Bartise, Reality Titbit has the lowdown on all things Love Is Blind season 3, including fan reaction after their first meeting (through a pod).

Meet Nancy Rodgriguez

Real estate investor Nancy, who entered Love Is Blind season 3 to find love, hits it off with Andrew and Bartise on the show. Her biggest pet peeve is guys who are rude to customer service employees!

Based in Dallas, she is of Mexican ethnicity and a keen traveller. The 32-year-old works as a speech pathologist and is no stranger to a long-term relationship, as her longest lasted eight years.

She opened up about her history as an egg donor on the series, and said she wants to find a partner who wants to go on adventures with her while being “kind and genuine” with each other.

The Love Is Blind star’s Instagram

Real estate is clearly Nancy’s passion, as she often speaks about her latest projects on social media. With just over 4K followers, she is an avid lover of singing and dancing, as revealed on her Instagram page.

The well-travelled Netflix star has visited Colombia, South Carolina, and Mexico, to name just a few of the places she has experienced. Also heavily into fitness, Nancy often keeps fit by dancing, working out and doing back bends!

When talking about globetrotting, Nancy revealed that a weekend to Los Angeles was a top trip for her. She also said:

Traveling is challenging to my mental, emotional and physical health. I grow so much and get to learn more about myself… sometimes traveling is uncomfortable but that’s part of the adventure!

Her family are also close to her heart, having saved an IG highlight in their honor, as well as cooking a delicious meal. She shared her recipe on how to make a tuna dish in September through a reel on the platform.

Who does Nancy choose?

Nancy chose Bartise after finding a connection with both him and Andrew. Although she says in Episode 4 that she feels secure in her choice to be with Bartise, she almost gets engaged to Andrew Liu.

There were some issues in their romance, including when Bartise said co-star Raven Gates is a “smoke show”, but he ended up proposing to Nancy which she swiftly accepts. She says that he made her feel young.

Andrew proposes to Nancy in the pods, but she doesn’t accept his proposal, which affects him so much that he leaves. She still follows Bartise on Instagram, but Bartise does not follow Nancy or Raven.

