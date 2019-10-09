University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

The docuseries always highlights the world’s most inspirational creators, but in the second season they go beyond just innovation as turn to one of the most pressing issues facing modern society: the climate crisis.

Neri Oxman, the architect and professor revolutionising the way we use ‘bio-architecture’, is the focus of episode 2.

So, who is Neri? Find out everything you need to know about the designer here.

Meet Neri

Neri Oxman is a 43-year-old designer, architect and professor who is pioneering the field of Material Ecology and mediated matter.

She was born in 1976 in Haifa, Israel but left Israel after graduating from the Technion, also known as Israel Institute of Technology. Neri came from an academic background as her mother was also a teacher at the Technion.

First Neri moved to London to complete a degree at the London Architectural Association School of Architecture.

In 2005, a year after graduating, Neri moved to Boston to complete a PhD in architecture at MIT.

Neri Oxman: Career bio

Since finishing her doctorate, Neri has been working as a professor at the MIT Media Lab, leading the mediated matter research group.

She also works as the Sony Corporation career development professor.

Her work, as she explained in the episode, takes its inspiration from ecology and uses the natural world as the resource for engineering and design. In her Abstract: The Art of Design episode, she said: “Can we design our way out of this? If we are to survive, we must design our way out of this. It’s now on us to decide where we’re going from here.”

Neri’s ground-breaking bio-architecture has won many awards including London Design Festival’s Design Innovation medal, the Collier Medal from MIT and the American Institute of Architects’ Women in Design award.

Who is Neri married to?

In 2019 Neri married American billionaire Bill Ackman.

Bill is a 53-year-old hedge fund manager from New York who made his fortunes as the founder and CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management.

Together, Neri and Bill have a child together. Bill has two children from a previous marriage.

She was previously married to Argentine composer Osvaldo Golijov.

Dating rumours

Before Neri tied the knot with Bill, she was linked to none other than A-List Hollywood actor Brad Pitt!

After he split from Angelina Jolie, rumours surfaced that he was “spending time” with Neri. He was even spotted attending one of her classes at MIT!

The rumours were getting so out of hand that Neri went on record to deny her relationship with Brad Pitt in the New York Times.

Neri Oxman: Instagram

If you want to keep up to date with the latest on Neri, then join her 33,000-strong following on Instagram!

You can find her here @nerioxman.

