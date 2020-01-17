University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

If you haven’t yet come across Cheer on Netflix, then you’re seriously missing out.

The docuseries takes an inside look at the competitive world of cheerleading, which proves itself over the course of six episodes to be one of the most emotionally draining, physically impressive sports around. If you thought you were going to get catty fights and pom-poms, then you’d be wrong.

Since the sports documentary dropped on Wednesday, January 8th, it has fully grabbed the attention of Netflix viewers. And now, they’re demanding a second season!

So, will there be a season 2 of Cheer?

Cheer on Netflix: Is season 2 on the cards?

Unconfirmed.

As of yet, Netflix has not officially announced whether they will be bringing back Cheer for another season.

Greg Whiteley is the creator of Netflix’s most successful sports docuseries including both Last Chance U and Cheer.

Considering that Last Chance U season 5 is currently in the pipeline, it would be surprising if Cheer wasn’t given at least a sophomore season. Considering that Cheer has been such a critical and commercial success, and has opened up the production company to a new audience, it would be foolish not to bring Cheer back!

Would Cheer return to Navarro College?

There is a slim chance that Cheer would return once more to Navarro College, following up on the progress of head coach Monica Aldama’s new team.

Some of the stars of season 1 are still at Navarro College, such as Morgan Simianer.

Last Chance U follows an almost identical format to Cheer, both set in short-term junior colleges. After the first two seasons of Last Chance U took place at East Mississippi Community College, they then moved to Independence Community College for seasons three and four.

This format could be used for the next few seasons of Cheer… that is, if they are green lit!

Cheer season 2: Potential release date

If Cheer goes ahead for a second season, it is likely that it will follow a similar release schedule to season 1. This is as the whole schedule revolves around the build-up to the National Championships.

The NCA College Nationals 2020 are scheduled to take place from April 8th to 12th. If Cheer is coming back, you can bet that Netflix’s filming crews will be back in Daytona around that time!

We would expect season 2 to be announced by Spring 2020 and season 2 to be released in January 2021.

As always, we will update this page with any new information about Cheer season 2 as it is released.

