Netflix confirm Bling Empire New York spin-off after success of first season

Get your plane tickets ready, the extravagance and luxury of Bling Empire are flying to the East Coast for its first spin-off.

Debuting in 2021, the uber-rich Asian-American cast soared to the Netflix top spot to become the platform’s biggest hits – following in the footsteps of historical phenomenon Bridgerton.

Dubbed by The Guardian as “the reality show that makes Selling Sunset look cheap”, the New York rendition is guaranteed to top Los Angeles. The teaser flaunts a montage of jewels, exclusive parties, and a necklace worth “three Rolls-Royce’s in one” to reel in subscribers.

The trailer also introduces a familiar face from season 1, who holds the “Rich Kid of Beverly Hills” title.

Bling Empire: New York teaser drops

Screenshot from official Netflix youtube channel – Bling Empire: New York Season 1 | Official Teaser | Netflix

Rich Kids Of Beverly Hills star Dorothy Wang is leading the cast in the concrete jungle of private jets and high fashion galore.

The TV personality, who starred in Famously Single and all four seasons of Rich Kids, moved to the Big Apple at the end of Bling Empire season 2, and she is ready to mingle.

“I’m hoping that I’ll vibe with New York guys more than LA guys,” she explained in a confessional.

After witnessing several dates, viewers are left wondering whether she’s found the man that is right for her.

It’s reality TV so chances are, Dorothy’s love life won’t be smooth sailing, particularly since Netflix hints that “competition – for love, for money, and for power – is fierce.”

Joining her are “It fashion girl” Tina Leung; Richard Chang; “master networkers” Stephen and Deborah Hung; Lynn Ban; and Blake Abbie. Discover more about the full cast here.

A release date has not yet been confirmed. You can also watch the trailer here.

Bling Empire: New York teaser receives fans’ seal of approval

The Dorothy Wangs fans are coming out of the shadows to share their excitement at her reality TV return, particularly since she’s not featured in season 3.

“Can’t wait to see you shine in Bling Empire: New York! You are a Queen,” one tweeted at the licensed real estate broker.

Her reality connections run deeper than on TV. She reportedly worked at The Agency with RHOBH’s Kyle Richards’ husband, Mauricio Umansky,

“I’m screaming, the rumors are true and Bling Empire: New York is real with Dorothy Wang leading the cast!” a fan exclaimed.

It’s a win-win for the viewer that said: “I’ve wanted a Dorothy return since Rich Kids, and this is doubly exciting because I love Bling Empire too.”

Bling Empire are really giving fans what they want with season 3 and the NY announcement. “Yes to these trashy reality tv shows, hahaha!” another praised.

