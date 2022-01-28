Netflix fans get Curious about Alok Vaid-Menon’s age and Instagram











Alok-Vaid Menon discusses being binary with Jonathan Van Ness on his new Netflix series, Getting Curious. The inspiration for the show comes from the Queer Eye star’s original podcast…

They are already known for their author work, but the passion Alok really holds is reflected when Jonathan goes on a mission to uncover why systems of power may be threatened by gender nonconformity.

From their age to Instagram, we got to know Netflix star Alok a little more. And trust us, there’s nowhere better to look for his style inspo, as the author’s social media page is FILLED with those patterned suits.

Meet Alok Vaid-Menon

Central Saint Martins graduate Alod has gone on to be a powerful icon in society, and works as a performance artist, writer, author, poetry, comedian and designer. Is there anything they don’t do?!

Known for being a transgender rights advocate, they perform under the moniker ALOK, and is gender non-conforming and transfeminine. ‘Beyond the Gender Binary’ is written by Jonathan Van Ness’s friend Alok.

They explore themes of trauma, belonging, and the human condition, and has presented at more than 600 venues in 40 countries, most recently headlining the 2021 New York Comedy Festival.

With just one tweet on their Twitter account – with over 28K followers – they leave the powerful question: “What feminine part of yourself did you have to destroy in order to survive in this world?”

what feminine part of yourself did you have to destroy in order to survive in this world? — ALOK (@alokvmenon) April 17, 2016

Getting Curious: Their age and Instagram

Born on July 1st 1991, Alok is currently 30 years old. Their Instagram is just one place where they advocate for change, which is filled with their writing, design and poetry work.

Whether they are posing for a fun-filled photoshoot, or speaking out about gender binary views, the Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness star can do both fun, and serious when they need to be.

Musician Sam Smith is one of their besties, while public speaker Yvette Noel-Schure appeared in another post photo. If you are into poetry, then you can follow Alok at @alokvmenon to explore their written works of art.

Alok’s passion for fashion

Alok is incredibly passionate about fashion, and their Instagram bio stating the hashtag ‘#degenderfashion’ shows just how much they are hoping to advocate for change. The movement is so successful that it already has three honours.

The movement, which aims to degender fashion and beauty industries, has been recognised as one of HuffPo’s Culture Shifters, NBC’s Pride 50, and Business Insider’s Doers. The Netflix star also offers t-shirts and tote bags, available here.

Unafraid to express themselves through clothing, basic is not up Alok’s street. In fact, they usually wear bold, colourful print pieces, which usually involve anything sassy – from extravagant dresses to two-piece suits.

“Stop making a false equivalency between the discomfort of oppressors and the oppression of marginalized people”

– Alok Vaid-Menon — Maria Amir (@Beentherella) January 23, 2022

