Netflix: How to fill in Sex Love and Goop quiz and access blueprint results











Netflix’s latest new show which explores intimacy levels among five couples has had quite the effect – especially with its blueprint quiz.

Viewers began watching Sex Love and Goop – led by Gwyneth Paltrow – on October 21st, and are now eager to find out their own sexual blueprint.

It comes as a group of sex and relationship experts guide couples who are looking to improve their desires in the bedroom.

We found out how to fill in the sexual blueprint quiz, as used in the Netflix series, and have put together a go-to guide on how to access your results.

What is the Sex Love and Goop quiz?

The quiz featured on the show helps people find out their erotic blueprint, which gives five results: energetic, sensual, sexual, kinky, or shapeshifter.

A series of questions – like a personality test – will ask you what you enjoy in the bedroom, aiming to help you understand what turns you on.

The free quiz aims to give people insights on how to put an end to ‘sexual incompatibility’, and to please any lover despite their blueprint.

I could never ever imagine anyone coming on TV and going through that therapy and workshops in front of camera, but it was so damn informative. Thanks to the courageous couples. Esp the episodes about LGBT couples was eye-opening. #SexLoveAndGoop — Aisha 🇬🇧🇦🇪 میری جان؟ why not (@TheAishaSY) October 22, 2021

How to fill in sexual blueprint quiz

To fill in the sexual blueprint quiz, just head to Jaiya’s website. You may recognise her as the somatic sexologist on Sex Love and Goop.

Click the ‘take the quiz’ option, which takes you to a new window.

You will then be given the option to take the basic blueprint quiz, or the in-depth quiz, which costs $17.

Select an option and answer the 10 questions, and find out your blueprint!

Some of the questions will involve how you enjoy intimacy, why you may enjoy it, and even what music you may enjoy the most.

A netflix show i never thought I'd learn a lot from #SexLoveandGoop — Lee (@leeccandee) October 22, 2021

Netflix: Access your quiz results

After completing the quiz, you will then be asked to input your first name and email so the results can be emailed to you.

However, if you use Yahoo, MSN or AOL, you will not get your results. Make sure you are inputting an email that does not use these websites or apps.

If you do not receive an email, you can contact [email protected] and they will ensure you get results.

The results may go into your junk inbox, so ensure you check that, too.

