One of Netflix’s most popular documentary series has just dropped a third season.

Dope follows law inforcement as they investigate the drugs trade, as well as following the dealers and users. And while the usual action-packed, hard-hitting content is there, one problem with the show still remains.

Three seasons into the docu-series and viewers are still questioning the show’s authencity.

So is Dope fake or fabricated?

We’re done some digging to find out how real the Netflix series really is.

Why do viewers think Dope is fake?

The series is advertised as true story documentary, but the nature of the footage has led some to believe it is fake, or that the scenes are recreated with actors.

This is because the camera crew follow both the drug dealers and distributors while also following the police hunting said distributors down.

One Twitter user pointed out the very obvious reality that “what cartel would willingly be on camera”.

Most viewers shared similar thoughts, saying that the show looked “fake” and “staged”.

But is the show actually real?

Netflix continue to state that the show is entirely real and have not refuted any accusations of it being staged or fake.

During the filming of season 3 in Beek, the Netherlands there was an incident which would signal the show’s authenticity.

While interviewing three drug dealers, the local police intercepted the interview and arrested the men, all while the camera filmed. The filmmakers were also taken in and interrogated, but were later released.

The police did say that both the guns and a large quantity of the drugs they raided were fake, which leads us to thinking that they stage some of the drugs and weapons as ‘props’ for the series.

One viewer dissects the truth

One viewer has dedicated his time to proving that the show is staged and fabricated in incredible detail.

Asher Langton from Vancouver has kept a thread going of all the details that give the falsity of the show away.

He unearthed the falsity right from the beginning, saying that the “red flag” was that “episode 1 is supposed to take place in deep east Oakland, but the camera crew is embedded with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.”

Another viewer chipped in realising that “they used the same house for the guy to cut Fentanyl and the two addicts in “Maryland”, and G-Money interview in “Chicago””.

Check out the full thread on Asher Langton’s Twitter to see what else viewers have noticed as fake.

Episode 1 of @netflix's fake documentary Dope is back online. Still no comment from Netflix or @Ben_A_Reid or @edickon. pic.twitter.com/OVLRBOJFfp — Asher Langton (@AsherLangton) January 6, 2018

