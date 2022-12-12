The Korean Netflix dating show Singles Inferno is back for season 2 with a hot new cast of singles. The show where one decision can be the difference between paradise and inferno.

In the unique show, the singles look for love without knowing other’s jobs and ages whilst living on a desert island. Should the couples find love, they get the chance to spend a night in paradise.

Fans want to know who they’ll be watching all season, however, this time Netflix has kept it a secret.

The Singles Inferno season 2 cast is being kept a secret

Unlike other Netflix dating shows, like Too Hot To Handle, the streaming site has not released the Singles Inferno cast for the new season.

Throughout the minute-long trailer, producers have done a great job at hiding the single’s identity, with no face in sight!

Speaking on the secret Netflix said: “Though the identities of the singles are being kept secret for now, their reactions are unmistakable — joy, tears, fear of rejection, and, of course, a healthy amount of spiciness.”

What do we know about the new season?

The new season will have 10 episodes in total, and as per Newsweek installments will be out every Tuesday after the December 13th premier.

From the trailer, we also know that this season won’t be short of any drama. Although we can’t see the cast’s faces, we can hear snippets of the show, which sound intense!

We can hear some of the cast saying the show is “emotionally draining” and that they “want to go home.” The show is definitely not going to be an easy ride for the singles.

Fans can’t wait to meet the new singletons

With the success of the first season, there’s no wonder fans can’t wait until the second one drops. And of course, they can’t wait to finally be able to see the new cast.

