Love is in the air this February, as Netflix launches its brand new dating series, Love is Blind.

This new series is like if The Bachelor, The Circle and Married at First Sight all got juiced-up on steroids and had a baby. So, perfect reality TV!

The show sees participants get to know each other over a series of conversations, where they aren’t allowed to see what the other looks like, concealed cleverly in specially designed pods. They eventually meet face-to-face when one has proposed to the other. Then, the relationship will be put to the test to see whether their love will actually work.

Presenting the show is a real-life couple, who are well-established in the TV industry. Find out about the hosts here!

Who are the Love is Blind hosts?

The hosts of the Netflix series are celebrity duo Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

They have had plenty of experience presenting together in the past, as the two have co-presented the Miss USA pageants over the past couple years.

Nick and Vanessa have also featured as guest judges together on shows such as Sugar Rush – Netflix is clearly a fan of theirs!

Vanessa Lachey

Vanessa Minnillo was born in the Philippines on November 9th, 1980 making her 39 years old. Her father is American and her mother is Filipino.

As Vanessa’s father was in the US Air Force, they moved around a lot from country to country. Vanessa settled in the US when she was in high school.

Vanessa rose to fame after appearing in – and winning – beauty pageants. Her success in these pageants led to a career as a model and then TV host.

She married Nick Lachey in 2011 and together the couple have three children. They had been together since 2006 before they were married.

Nick Lachey

Nick is a 46-year-old actor, singer and TV personality and presenter.

He rose to fame performing as the lead singer in boyband 98 Degrees. It was during his ‘pop phase’ that Nick met his first wife, none other than Jessica Simpson!

Nick is no stranger to having his love life broadcast all over the TV, as he previously starred in reality series Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica with his first wife. Hopefully Nick will bring some of that romantic reality TV knowledge to the contestants on Love is Blind this year.

He is also the presenter of America’s Most Musical Family on Nickelodeon.

You can follow Nick on Instagram @nicklachey.

