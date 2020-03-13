University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

If you thought Netflix was done creating more bizarre experimental reality television, then you’d be wrong.

100 Humans is the latest addition to Netflix’s reality TV roster, with all eight episodes dropping to the streaming site on Friday, March 13th.

The series seeks to answer all the burning questions a viewer might have about humanity: what makes someone attractive, what age is the best to be alive, even what the way we use loo roll says about us. They cover it all. Testing out these hypotheses are a team of expert, who oversee all of the experiments.

So, who are the presenters of 100 Humans on Netflix?

100 Humans presenters

Zainab Johnson

Sammy Obeid

Alie Ward

Get to know the Netflix presenters better…

All three presenters take a major role in running the experiments. But who are they? Are they really professionals in the medical and sociological field?

Zainab Johnson

Zainab is a stand-up comedian, actress, and writer from New York City. Last year, Zainab named as one of Variety’s Top 10 Comics To Watch.

If you’re wondering why a comedian would front a science series, then we’ve got the answer. Before Zainab embarked on her career as a performer, she obtained a degree in Mathematics. Zainab went on to become a teacher for a short while, but decided that she needed to pursue her comedic dreams.

Follow Zainab on Instagram @zainabjohnson to find out more about her blossoming comedy career.

Sammy Obeid

Sammy, like Zainab, is also a comedian. And just like Zainab, Sammy is also a mathematician.

Over the years, Sammy has been seen on Conan, America’s Got Talent and Last Comic Standing. Sammy has also been featured in The New York Times, as he set a world record of performing standup 1,001 days in a row.

Sammy Obeid is originally from Oakland, California. He studied at UC Berkeley for an Applied Math and Business double major. Much of Sammy’s comedy is math-related.

Find him on Instagram @sammyobeid.

OMG : Is Love Is Blind UK on the cards?

Alie Ward

Out of all three presenters, Alie Ward is probably most well-known. She is a writer, actress, and presenter, as well as a correspondent.

Alie originally studied for a degree in Biology at UC Santa Barbara but ended up switching majors to study Cinema.

Despite a successful writing and acting career, Alie’s love for science has never halted. In fact, in 2017 she began a podcast called Ologies which focusses on different types of ‘ologists’ from palaeontology to cosmology. Find out more about Ologies on their Instagram. Follow Alie’s account @alieward.

WATCH 100 HUMANS ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK