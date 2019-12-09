University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make Up Star is the competitive reality series that none of us knew we needed. Like Project Runway for the make-up world, Glow Up sees budding make-up artists take on a series of challenges and competitions, trying to impress the best in the ‘biz.

After quickly recruiting a major fan base when it aired on BBC back in April 2019, it’s no surprise that the series quickly dropped to Netflix.

The show is judged by two of Britain’s most respected industry experts.

So, for the rest of the world who are now being introduced to Glow Up through Netflix, we thought it best to get to know the judges a bit better.

Who is Val Garland?

If you’re not up to scratch with your make-up world knowledge then you may not have heard of Val, but we’re sure you’ve come across her work – whether you know it or not!

Val Garland is a world-famous make up artist and has had her work featured on the covers of Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar and Allure.

In May 2017, she was named L’Oreal Paris’ Global Makeup Director and not long after, Val became a contributing beauty editor for British Vogue. Impressive!

Val is also a makeup artist to the stars and has worked with the likes of Kendall Jenner, Helen Mirren and Angelina Jolie. She even created the look for Lady Gaga’s Born This Way album cover.

Who is Glow Up judge Dominic Skinner?

Dominic is a legend in the fashion industry, having worked on fashion week shows in London, Paris and Milan with designers such as Vivienne Westwood and Alexander McQueen. He’s creative is always bold and OTT!

Dominic currently works as the Global Senior Artist for MAC cosmetics and travels doing makeup and body painting across music, film and TV.

Speaking about his role as a judge on Glow Up, Dominic told the BBC:

I want to find a make-up artist who is willing to take risks and to push themselves creatively, someone who is more inspired and hungry at the end of this process than they were at the beginning!

Follow the judges on Insta

For some serious make-up inspiration, we recommend checking out both of the Glow Up judges on Insta.

They both share snaps of their work, their favourite products and all their best make-up looks.

You can follow Dominic on Instagram @dominic_mua where he has over 175,000 followers.

Val has nearly double that amount with a following of over 358,000. You can check her out @thevalgarland.

