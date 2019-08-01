University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Popular Australian cooking competition The Chefs’ Line has just dropped on Netflix and prepare to binge-watch the whole thing as not only is it highly addictive, but the food looks so mouth-wateringly delicious.

The show first aired on SBS back in April 2017. Since it has had two seasons, however, only the first is up on Netflix at the moment. But considering that there are 30 episodes in the first series, you’re definitely not short on content!

The Chefs’ Line follows a similar format to Channel 4’s Beat the Chef, as each episode four home cooks go up against a professional chef to create their own versions of a chosen dish from the week’s featured cuisine.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Chefs’ Line cast, from all the professional chefs to the judges and host.

The Chefs’ Line: Judges and host

The lead presenter on The Chefs’ Line is food writer Melissa Leong. Melissa also works as a TV and radio presenter, as well as a travel writer. Follow Melissa on Instagram @fooderati for all the latest updates on her work.

The two chefs joining her as the judges – who blind taste test the food produced by the professional chefs and home cooks – are Dan Hong and Mark Olive.

Dan Hong started out working in his family’s Sydney-based Vietnamese restaurant chain, Thanh Binh. He then went on to work at some of Sydney’s most elite restaurants before travelling the world, working as a chef in New York kitchens. Dan Hong is currently the executive chef at Mr Wong.

Mark Olive is a Bundjalung chef from Australia who has featured on a variety of cooking shows before The Chefs’ Line.

The 57-year-old chef has worked on TV series such as The Outback Cafe, ABC TV’s Message Stick, and Channel Ten’s The Circle. Mark is the executive chef and owner of the Black Olive Catering Company.

You can follow Dan on Instagram @hongsta_gram for all his best foodie pics and be sure to check out Mark’s Instagram.

What do they cook on The Chefs’ Line?

The first episode sees four home cooks tackle Vietnamese cuisine. Each contestant has family from Vietnam and are taking their family’s favourite dishes to the competition.

The following cuisines in each heat are African, Turkish, Italian, Chinese, then finally Greek.

Each heat has a new set of four home cooks taking on professional chefs and trying to work their way up to head chef standard.

The Chefs Line: Professional Chefs

There are six head chefs taking on the competition, with teams of three chefs tagging along with them for each heat.

The chefs in the Vietnamese heat are from acclaimed Melbourne restaurant Dandylion and the team are lead by head chef and owner Geoff Lindsay.

South African Duncan Welgemoed trained in France before settling in Adelaide to work at the head chef of Africola. He leads his team of chefs in the African cuisine heat.

Turkish chef Somer Sivrioglu is the owner of Anason and Sydney-based Efendy. You can follow Somer’s work on Instagram @somersivrioglu.

Swanky Adelaide restaurant Osteria Oggi is headed up by chef Andrew Davies and Sydney’s China Doll by Frank Shek.

Finally, the chefs in the Greek heat are from Sydney restaurant Alpha are lead by chef Peter Conistis. He has been dubbed the “pioneer of modern Greek food” and has opened some of the most popular and respected restaurants across Australia. Check out Alpha on Instagram here.

