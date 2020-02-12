University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

As Shakespeare’s comic heroine Jessica once said in The Merchant of Venice, “Love is blind.” But how true is that statement really?

Although many of us hapless romantics like to view the Bard as an oracle of romantic wisdom, the concept of blindly falling in love is a tricky one. Particularly as physical attraction, personality and smaller things like bad habits all can seriously affect a relationship.

But streaming giant Netflix is putting this theory to the test with their brand new reality series, Love is Blind!

So, who are the contestants on Love is Blind season 1? Get to know the cast here.

Love is Blind season 1: Cast

As of yet, Netflix has not announced the full cast of contestants for the first season of Love is Blind. This is, we suspect, because of the amount of participants.

The cast wouldn’t just marry the first person who comes along!

We suspect there will be multiple contestants who work their way through the initial introductory rounds, before the couples decide who they actually want to be with.

Here are some of the cast mates from season 1…

Kelly Chase

Lillie Mae

Lexie Skipper

Mark Anthony Cuevas

Carlton Morton

Ebony Alexis

Lauren Speed

Danielle Drouin

Westley Baer

Alyson Costa

Jessica Batten

Giannina Gibelli

Kay Nicole

Lauren Chamblin

Briana Holmes

Ben

Chloe

Get to know the cast – Kelly

Kelly Chase works full-time as a health and empowerment coach. She created her business ChaseLife in 2013 after finishing her certification as a Health Coach with the Institute for Integrative Nutrition.

Instagram: @chaselifewithkelly

Lillie Mae

Lillie Mae is a 36 year old working in Public Relations. She runs her own self-titled PR company.

Instagram: @iamlilliemae

Lexie

Lexie Skipper is a personal stylist and works for Alice + Olivia. Her Instagram totally fits the bill of an Influencer and shows off the best of Lexie’s looks.

She already has over 7,000 followers!

Instagram: @lexieskipp

Mark

From Mark Anthony Cuevas’ Insta, we sussed out that he works as a personal trainer at Solcioty Fitness in Buckhead.

The 25 year old is originally from Chicago but now lives in Atlanta, after he graduated from Georgia State University.

Instagram: @markanthonycuevas_

Lauren

Lauren Speed is a producer, director, model and creative from Atlanta, Georgia.

Instagram: @need4lspeed

Carlton

Carlton Morton already knows the ins and outs of reality TV as he is a celebrity assistant on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The 34-year-old also works as a social media manager.

Instagram: @carltonmorton – old account: @mrcouture

Danielle

Danielle Drouin is a model from Atlanta. She’s totally into her healthy lifestyle, as she is both a vegan and yogi.

Instagram: @iam_daniellerose

Westley

Westley Baer is a bit of a globetrotter. It’s hard to say specifically what he does besides explore the world… maybe travel influencer best fits the description?

He has already got over 47,000 followers on Insta!

Instagram: @westleybaer

Alyson

Alyson Costa was born in London, England but raised in Florida. This is unlike her other cast mates who pretty much all hail from Atlanta, Georgia!

Let’s hope Alyson can bring her sunny Floridian disposition to the show this season.

Instagram: @alycosta__

Ebony

Ebony Alexis is a quite the career chameleon. From her Insta bio we found out that she works as a make-up artist, a host, media journalist and a bartender!

She is also the founder of Black Girl Magic Monthly.

Instagram: @itsebonyalexis

Follow the rest of the cast…

