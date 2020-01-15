University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

If the Bring It On franchise is as deep as your knowledge of cheerleading goes, then Netflix’s new sports docu-series, Cheer, is here to rectify that.

Over the course of a year, the same team behind Last Chance U head to Navarro College to document their Championship-winning cheer squad. And if you think it will be all rah-rah and pom-poms, then you’d be entirely wrong.

The series follows the highs and lows experienced by these competitive cheerleaders, in the months leading up to their magnum opus at the National Championships in Daytona, Florida. The event is the pinnacle of every competitive cheerleader’s career.

One of the team members who struggled most to ‘make mat’ was Morgan Simianer. So, who is Morgan? What is she up to now post-Daytona?

Who is Morgan?

Morgan Simianer is one of the cheerleaders featured in the Netflix documentary.

Originally from Wyoming, Morgan now lives with her grandparents – Kyle and Pam – in Osage. That’s when she’s not at college cheering.

Morgan is one of the teams flyers and had to step up to the plate when Sherbs was injured. Sherbs was one of the key girls in the pyramid, the trickiest part of the Daytona routine. Although she struggled to ‘make mat’, Morgan eventually made it on to the twenty-strong team for the National Championships.

And she totally pulled it off!

CHEER: Is Sherbs still cheerleading? Instagram shows she’s at a top college!

Morgan’s backstory explored

Morgan had one of the most emotional journeys on Cheer, as she opened up to the cameras about her difficult past.

In her sophomore year in high school, Morgan’s dad, Bill moved back in with her step-mother and her three children. He made Morgan and her brother Wyatt live in a trailer rather than in the family home.

Morgan’s mother was not around from her early childhood and so when Wyatt turned 18 years old, he went off looking for her. Then, Morgan was left living alone in the trailer. Things became so dire that Morgan even contemplated taking her own life.

When her paternal grandparents discovered the situation, they moved Morgan in with them.

WHAT NEXT: Where is Cheer’s Lexi Brumback? Updates on Navarro’s top tumbler!

Where is Morgan now?

On Instagram, Morgan announced that her last game cheering for Navarro College was in November 2019.

Although at the end of Cheer, Morgan had made the decision to stay at Navarro for one more year, her plans seemed to have changed.

Now it appears that Morgan is at Texas Tech, which is also where her fellow Navarro cheerleaders Austin Bayles and Mackenzie “Sherbs” Sherburn have also headed.

WATCH CHEER SEASON 1 ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK