Motel Makeover cast: Meet April Brown and Sarah Sklash on Instagram!











Netflix’s Motel Makeover follows besties turned business partners April Brown and Sarah Sklash as they revamp a rundown motel based in Ontario, Canada.

Renovating the motel wasn’t an easy task for the two friends as the pandemic brought all activities to a halt. The Netflix series shows how they overcame all the challenges to remodel a Sauble Beach inn.

Are you eager to know more about the two talented cast members of Motel Makeover? Let us help you explore their personal Instagram and also their experience of starring on the show.

April Brown

April is a motelier and co-founder of June Motel.

Going by her personal Instagram account, April comes across as a travel enthusiast, who has shared highlights from her trip to different parts of the world.

She has over 2,800 followers on the photo-sharing platform, where she has posted some mesmerizing interior designs.

As for her personal life, April seems to be in a relationship with Igno Rauth, who she has labelled “boyfriend” in one of her posts. According to Igno’s Instagram bio, he’s a Life Transition coach with experience in the education industry.

Before beginning her journey as a motelier, April worked in PR for brands such as Cadillac Fairview and Nike.

Sarah Sklash

April’s bestie Sarah Sklash is also a motelier, featuring in Netflix’s Motel Makeover. She co-owns June motel with April and the two began their professional journey together in 2016.

Sarah was working as a project manager and business analyst with the government before she decided to leave her old life behind to focus on the renovation business.

She has around 3,300 followers on her personal Instagram account which mainly features pictures from her travel and interior designs, just like her pal.

However, Sarah has kept her personal life quiet and we couldn’t tell if she’s single, dating someone, or married.

How many episodes does Motel Makeover have?

Motel Makeover consists of six episodes in total and all of them will be available to stream on Netflix starting August 25.

The June Motel owners shared that 2020 was one of the craziest years for them, but they are glad that their passion for renovation and hard work was so beautifully captured on the show.

April told The Star that she and Sarah appreciate Motel Makeover for giving them the opportunity to share the transformation of their new property with the viewers and also showing their “personal stories of quitting our jobs and going after our dreams.”

She said filming the show was a “really positive experience.”

