Netflix: Nailed It! host Nicole Byer's weight loss and height explored











Nailed It! host Nicole Byer’s weight loss is often a talked-about subject when a new series drops on Netflix, let’s take a look at whether the comedian and actress has lost weight in 2021 or if it’s just rumours once again…

Nicole Byer has been the host of Nailed It! since the show first emerged in 2018. Nicole and judge and pastry chef Jacques Torres front the Netflix show. Guest judges including A$AP Ferg and Brian Posehn are set to join the series in 2021.

Photo by Patrick Wymore/CBS via Getty Images

Nicole Byer’s weight loss explored

Viewers of Nailed It! often take to Twitter to praise Nicole’s appearance with many suggesting that the host has lost weight in more recent series’.

Thirty-four-year-old Nicole addressed claims that she’d lost weight in 2018 and described herself as a “big b**ch” on Twitter. Responding to a Tweet, she wrote: “Nah, same weight. I’m a big b**ch. I did switch up wigs“.

She hasn’t addressed any more claims of weight loss in 2021. However, Nicole did Tweet that a lot of people had said that she had “shrank”. Nicole wrote: “A lot of people said I may have shrank. No, I would look at pictures of me with other 5’7” allies and accuse them of lying when I was shorter in the picture. Or think “that’s weird” and keep living my 5’7” LIE“.

The comedian stated that she’s actually five foot five and added: “I cannot stop thinking about how I’ve thought I was 5’7” my whole life. Passionately and proudly 5’7” a loving 5’7” a towering 5’7” sometimes 5’8” if I felt stretchy… Turns the f**k out I’m only 5’5” is this a Napoleon complex? Am I Napoleon?“

Magic for Humans Spain | Official Trailer | Netflix

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar in March 2021, Nicole said her typical breakfast would consist of eggs, bacon, toast or bagels and perhaps a frittata.

A typical lunch might include a Nature Valley peanut cereal bar and a La Croix sparkling water.

Dinner for Nicole would be spaghetti or a chicken sandwich, cheese fries or a caesar salad. She also spoke of her love for carbonara, pizza and sweet potato pie. Go-to snacks include mini Ritz crackers and peanut butter and peanuts!

Read More: Meet Nailed It! Mexico’s Season 2 guest judges

Nicole’s net worth in 2021

Nicole Byer has been appearing on TV in either acting roles or as herself since 2009.

As a result of her success as an actress, comedian, podcast host and more, the Nailed It! host has accumulated a healthy net worth estimated at approximately $1m.

Nicole also released a book in 2020 titled “#VERYFAT #VERYBRAVE: The Fat Girl’s Guide to Being #Brave and Not a Dejected, Melancholy, Down-in-the-Dumps Weeping Fat Girl in a Bikini”. Encapsulating body positivity, Nicole’s book aims to help other people to be brave.

Is Nicole Byer married?

No, Nicole Byer isn’t married. She was once married, speaking to Conan O’Brien in 2016, she said that at 20 years old she married a man for money. The man she married wanted a green card and Nicole had $30k of debt to pay.

It looks as though Nicole is single in 2021. She has a podcast, Why Won’t You Date Me?, which is a comedy and relationship-focused series that was launched in 2017.

Netflix: Who are Jones and Laura on Nailed It Double Trouble?

WATCH NAILED IT! DOUBLE TROUBLE ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK