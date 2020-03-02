University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Nick Liberato makes up one third of the dream team transforming restaurants in Netflix’s new cooking-cum-travel show, Restaurants on the Edge.

The chef and restauranteur is joined by fellow chef Dennis Prescott and interior designer Karin Bohn. Together, they travel the world finding restaurants which are losing out on business, despite their idyllic locations, thanks to their poor decor and menus. They are all situated lakeside, mountainside, oceanside, so expect plenty of stunning views from the series.

Since the show kicked off on Friday, February 28th, many viewers have wanted to know more about Nick Liberato’s culinary background. We’ve done some digging so you don’t have to!

Who is Nick Liberato?

Nick Liberato is a chef, restauranteur and producer originally from Philadelphia, but who is now living and working in SoCal.

He has been cooking professionally for 18 years, however got a start at a young age, cooking Italian cuisine with his grandparents and working at their produce stand at The Italian Market in South Philly.

After working his way through the industry, working front and back of house, Nick became well-versed in the culinary world. He started to cook at top tier restaurants and then became a private chef for many A-List celebrities. Some of the names he has cooked for include Tom Hanks, Barbra Streisand, Cher… you know, just the regulars!

Restaurants on the Edge is not the first television show Nick has worked on, as you might remember him as the man behind Spike TV’s Bar Rescue. Nick was the producer of that series and was also the producer of this most recent Netflix series.

SUPER SEAFOOD: Malta’s Haber 16 was transformed by Restaurants on the Edge

Nick Liberato’s restaurants

Nick oversees two restaurants in Venice, California.

The first is The Venice Whaler, which was founded in 1944 and has opened its doors over the years to rock royalty from The Doors, The Beatles & The Beach Boys. So, pretty impressive clientele.

Nick is the executive chef and partner at The Venice Whaler.

The Venice Whaler sits right on Venice Beach with stunning views of the Pacific Ocean. They serve up everything from tuna poke nachos and chowder fries to ‘whaler wings’ and oysters, in true American cuisine style! The Venice Whaler also has killer cocktails and is a famous bar in the area.

Nick’s other restaurant is The Pier House. This second beachfront restaurant and bar has more of a fine-dining feel that the fun vibes at The Venice Whaler. Nick is the executive chef at The Pier House.

It will come as no surprise that Nick already has quite the Instagram following, given his status as a ‘celebrity chef’.

Already, he has 14,800 followers and counting! This figure is correct as of publication date.

Not only does Nick post plenty of snaps of his mouthwatering looking cooking, but he has been posting tonnes of behind-the-scenes pics while filming Restaurants on the Edge.

