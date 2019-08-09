University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Sugar Rush first burst on to Netflix back in 2018 and ever since it has become the go-to show for confectionary fans, joining the likes of Bake Off and Nailed It! as the best baking shows out there.

The series sees host Hunter March and judges Candace Nelson and Adriano Zumbo put baking duos up against the clock to see who fares best under pressure. And all for the chance of winning a major $10,000 prize!

With the second season coming to Netflix in July 2019, many fans have already binge-watched it all and are now demanding a third season.

So will Netflix make a Sugar Rush season 3? And if so, when will it be released? Here’s the lowdown on the best baking show out there.

Will there be a Sugar Rush season 3?

There has been no word about another season of Sugar Rush so far and Netflix is yet to cancel or renew Sugar Rush for a third season.

Considering the show’s critical and commercial success with its first two seasons, it’s likely that the streaming giants will renew it for third.

The series is made by Magical Elves production company who are also responsible for Nailed It!, Project Runway and Top Chef. Magical Elves have not commented on renewing the series either but it is one of their top-listed shows on their website, so they must be happy with the success of the show!

We will keep this page updated with the latest information about Sugar Rush season 3 as it is released.

Sugar Rush season 3: Start date

The series has been consistent with its release dates so far, so its likely that they will follow a similar schedule for a season 3 release.

The first season of Sugar Rush was released on July 13th, 2018 and the second was released on July 26th, 2019.

So that means we’re looking at Sugar Rush season 3 to be July 2020.

Luckily for those who can’t wait that long, a fourth season of Nailed It! is expected to come to Netflix this fall and will tide you over until Sugar Rush returns in the summer. Until then seasons 1 and 2 of Sugar Rush are still available to stream.

