For hundreds of years, the area of Saqqara has been a subject of interest for archaeologists. Dr Mostafa Waziri of Netflix’s Unknown: The Lost Pyramid sets out to uncover mysteries on the historical Egyptian site. Mostafa appears alongside his rival and fellow archeologist, Dr Zahi Hawass, on the series.

While Zahi wants to investigate a “patch of open desert” with hopes of finding more treasures hidden beneath the sand, Mostafa set his sights on another area. Whichever archeologist makes a discovery first, Dr Zahi Hawass simply wants “the next big find” to be “made by Egyptians.”

Netflix Unknown: Dr Mostafa Waziri

Dr Mostafa Waziri, of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, is a former student of Dr Zahi Hawass.

Mostafa, 56, plans on making some new discoveries in Bubasteion, a kilometer away from his old teacher.

Speaking on the Netflix show, Mostafa says that he has had “successful” seasons at Saqqara.

Now, he’s ready to find more and “drive the whole world crazy.”

Dr Zahi Hawass

Dr Zahi Hawass, 76, sets upon excavating at Gisr El-Mudir during Unknown: The Lost Pyramid during episode 1.

His colleagues who feature on the series include Essam Shehab and Tori Finlayson.

Dig season begins in the desert and lasts a nine-month period as three months of the year are “inhospitable for the living.”

Zahi is on a hunt to find a missing pyramid. While his rival is searching for a tomb in an ancient necropolis.

Dr Mostafa Waziri is on Instagram

Hoping to make his mark on history during the Netflix series, Dr Mostafa Waziri wants to uncover more tombs in Saqqara. Specifically, he’s looking for an unlooted tomb.

He shares many of his previous findings via social media on his Instagram page. Mostafa has over 95k followers and can be found at @dr_mostafa_waziry.

The Egyptologist shares his archaeological finds including limestone statues from the Roman era to group family burials in Luxor.

