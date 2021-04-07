Netflix: What is The Big Day’s theme song? Full soundtrack list!











The Big Day has become a hit after its release; from the couples featured to the theme song. What is the title of The Big Day’s theme song?

Netflix has been releasing Bollywood inspired films lately and The Big Day gives an insightful view of Hindu wedding celebrations.

The Big Day premiered on Valentine’s Day 2021, airing three episodes. It is a documentary series that features six different couples of Indian heritage planning their vibrant Hindu weddings before Covid-19.

The documentary has returned for new episodes as part of its collection 2. Let’s find more about the theme song featured on Big Day.

What is The Big Day’s theme song?

The theme song of The Big Day is named “I Love You Like” by Clayton Hogermeer.

Clayton Hogermeer is an Indian artist from Mumbai and “I Love You Like” is his most popular song thanks to the Bollywood series.

People are requesting for “I Love You Like” to be available on Apple Music and Spotify.

The romantic documentary features a series of love songs, apart from the beautifully written “I Love You Like”.

Screenshot: Irina and Dhruv, The Big Day, Collection 2, Love Beyond Borders, Netflix

The Big Day soundtrack list

Here are the songs included in the first three episodes of Netflix’s The Big Day.

Tonight – Benny Dayal

Baagay – Hari & Sukhmani

Dhoom Again – Vishal Dadlani & Dominique Cerejo

Zalim Alien – Ankur Tewari

Wagairah Wagairah (Feat. Ghalat Family) – Ankur Tewari

Say “Shava Shava” – Amitabh Bachchan

Smantx – Hold Me Down

4TVmusic – Back To You

Tubesounds – Smile

Nick Nolan – Say Yes

Vishal Dadlani & Sachin-Jigar – Kudi Nu Nachne De

Mark G Hart & Stephen Emil Dudas – How Many Times

Ankur Tewari & The Ghalat Family – Tu Hee Hai

Dave Antrell – A Girl Like You

Dave Antrell – Drinkin’ Wine

Marc Robillard – Dance Like We’re On Fire

James – Gotta Get Up

John Coggins – All I Want Is You

Akhtar Channal – Afghan Jalebi

