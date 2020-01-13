University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Cheer is the latest crown jewel in Netflix’s docu-series crown. No surprise, the hard-hitting series is created by the same team behind Last Chance U and packs as much a punch – physically on the athletes and emotionally on the viewers – as the American football drama.

From the get-go, Lexi Brumback was clearly the star of the show. Although Gabi Butler had the fame and talent backing her, Lexi had the humour, skill and emotional journey to earn her place as the fan-favourite.

Lexi was the ‘bad girl’ of the team, or the real-life Missy Pantone for all those Bring It On fans.

But after Lexi’s rather shocking ending to the Netflix series, many are now wondering where she is and what she’s up to. So we’ve done some digging!

Who is Lexi Brumback?

Lexi Brumback was one of the Navarro cheerleaders on Netflix’s Cheer.

As one of the physically strongest and most talented on squad, Lexi was one of Navarro’s best tumblers, who “tumbles like the boys.” And her talents were definitely put to use in the National Championships at Daytona, as Lexi was performing stunts the Navarro team had never done before!

Lexi was born on January 12th, 2000 and so has just turned 20-years-old. She is originally from Houston, Texas.

Lexi’s troubled past

In episode 1, Lexi opened up about how cheerleading had saved her life. She explained that if it wasn’t for the team, she’s be “sitting in a jail cell right now.”

Head coach Monica Aldama is known for reaching out to young people going through trouble and transforming their lives with her rigorous cheer programme. This is what happened to Lexi.

Lexi opened up about her previous struggles with the law, which had included a stint in juvie. She previously had struggled with violent behaviour but a sign of how far she’d come came when Lexi opened up to Monica about the online feud she was having with another girl. This included the girl leaking nude photographs of Lexi on Twitter.

Rather than resort to violence – as she said she usually would have – Lexi did the right thing and went to the police, with Monica’s help.

What happened after Daytona?

Upon winning at Daytona and returning to Corsicana, things took a turn for Lexi.

In the final episode we learn that in the final week of school, Lexi and a group of friends had their car stopped and searched. In the car they found illegal substances and rather than fess up, Lexi took the blame.

This meant that Lexi was immediately removed from the Navarro Cheer programme. So, despite all her hard work and progress, Lexi had taken a major step back.

Where is Lexi Brumback now?

After leaving Navarro, Lexi moved back home to Houston to live with her grandmother. We got a hint at the partying lifestyle that Lexi was back enjoying in the final episode, however she hasn’t done a complete 180.

From Lexi’s Instagram, we can see that she’s still partying, but now she’s hinted she’s keen to get back into cheer again. Although sadly she won’t be allowed back on the Navarro Cheer squad.

In a post from January 11th, Lexi said she hadn’t been tumbling since October, but it’s now “come-back” season. So, hopefully we’ll see Lexi properly cheerleading and using her insane talents soon!

Follow Lexi on Instagram @lexisbrumback to keep up to date with her.

