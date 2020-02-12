University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

If you thought Netflix’s The Circle was a bizarre social experiment, then hold your horses, they’ve got an ever more odd one coming your way this February 13th, 2020.

Love is Blind is a brand new dating show, where the aim is to find someone to marry. But first, you will have to fall in love without seeing them. The connection has to be purely personality-based.

How will they get to know each other blind, you ask? The first half of the series will see the contestants engage with each other in “pods.”

So, where is Love is Blind filmed?

As all of the contestants are from Atlanta, Georgia, one could assume this is where they filmed the series. But according to Atlanta Journal-Constitution, they filmed the series in Pinewood Studios in England.

They also reported that the series was filmed way back in October 2018.

Pinewood Studios is a major film studio just outside of London. It has been used as a filming location for the likes of Les Miserables, the Bond films, Pirates of the Caribbean and Rogue One.

So that means the Love is Blind team built a set just for the series on this film lot. Considering The Circle on Netflix was also filmed in England, this does not come as a complete surprise.

Love is Blind filming locations

Unlike The Circle, where the contestants are restricted to their rooms or other parts of the apartment block in total isolation, there is a change mid-way through Love is Blind.

Although the initial episodes will see the cast speed dating their way through the “pod” format, there will come a point when they finally meet their “love” and carry out the rest of the show face-to-face.

From the trailer, we can see that they then move from England to different locations. There is clearly an American plug, so it is likely that they film back in Atlanta, when the contestants return home with their bride- or husband-to-be.

Why only contestants from Atlanta?

Although this is unconfirmed, the choice to only use contestants based in Atlanta would increase the survival rate of the relationships. It would help them work out.

Once they’re off the show, they won’t have to worry about all that moving house/moving state business – they can just hop straight to it!

It’s unknown why they selected Atlanta, considering Kinetic Content – the production company behind Love is Blind – is based in California. However, Atlanta is becoming an increasingly popular TV destination, with the likes of Netflix’s Queer Eye based there.

