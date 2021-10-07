Netflix: Where was Sexy Beasts season two filmed?











Netflix’s Sexy Beasts takes blind dating to a whole new level. Find out where season two of Sexy Beasts was filmed.

In the reality series, contestants dress up in elaborate prosthetics and costumes to determine if their partner-to-be likes them for more than their physical appearance.

Despite the show’s unconventional nature, Sexy Beasts has been a strange yet surprising hit for Netflix.

Fans are curious about where the costumed dating show has been filmed. Read on for all the details about the filming location for Sexy Beasts.

Where was season 2 of Sexy Beasts filmed?

Reality Titbit did some digging and found that season 2 of Sexy Beasts was filmed in the same location as the first season.

Sexy Beasts was filmed in Knebworth House in Hertfordshire, England which is a country house with stunning gardens. It has previously been seen on screen in Will Ferrell’s Netflix movie Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga and royal drama series The Crown.

The stately manor is the perfect place for the Sexy Beasts to get to know each other intimately and strengthen their connections.

Narrator Rob Delaney describes the location as “Sexy Beasts Manor, the stately home designed for dumping” as contestants will decide who they would like to continue seeing while sending their two other dates home.

In the series, contestants are also seen travelling to London for various dates including sightseeing and visiting several bars to hopefully find a connection with their dates.

When was Sexy Beasts filmed?

According to Variety, Netflix renewed Sexy Beasts for a second season before the first season even premiered due to its popularity on the streaming platform.

Therefore, it is likely that the reality series was filmed earlier this year during the summer months after the PM eased lockdown restrictions in the UK.

How many episodes will Sexy Beasts season 2 have?

Similarly to the first season, season two of Sexy Beasts will have six episodes which will be about thirty minutes long.

If you are looking to binge-watch the entire series, it should take around three hours to watch all of the Sexy Beasts action.

Each episode will feature a new singleton looking for love based purely on personality. The contestants will select from three potential matches all of whom are in full prosthetic makeup, and will only see their chosen partner after they have made their final decision.

